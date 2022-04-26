The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Fox News host Jesse Watters finally addressed controversial comments he made on an April 11 episode of “The Five,” where he confessed he’d deflated the tires of a young colleague he was “trying to get to go out with (him)” while still married to his first wife.
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
-
Law enforcement officials have released a trove of video and photographic evidence in the investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. Data files released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office Monday included videos of investigators debriefing Baldwin on the day of the shooting inside a compact office as well as apparent rehearsal clips that show the actor in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the investigation remains open and ongoing as it awaits the results of ballistics analysis from the FBI.
- AP
-
The Metropolitan Opera and the Polish National Opera are organizing a Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. They're planning a European and American tour from July 28 to Aug. 20. The orchestra will include musicians from Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa, plus Ukrainian members of European orchestras. Keri-Lynn Wilson is a Canadian-Ukrainian conductor who is the wife of Met general manager Peter Gelb. She will lead musicians who include members of the Kyiv National Opera, National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra and Kharkiv Opera. The tour will open in Warsaw and include stops in London, Berlin, Amsterdam, New York and Washington.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Kylie Jenner testified that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about dating Blac Chyna, because she had heard Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent. Jenner testified in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday that her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Tyga, who had previously dated Chyna, had told him dark stories about her and even displayed a scar from a knife wound she had given him. Chyna, the former star of the reality show “Rob & Chyna,” is suing four members of the Kardashian family for defamation. She says they forced the cancellation of her show.
- Madeleine Marr - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — Iggy Azalea experienced some on-the-ground turbulence at Miami International Airport last week.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Sharon Osbourne’s new facelift apparently was worth the agony.
- AP
-
A California man is heading to court in Massachusetts to face a charge of making violent threats against Merriam-Webster Inc. over the dictionary publisher’s updated gender definitions and for allegedly making anti-LGBTQ threats to other organizations. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Jeremy David Hanson of Rossmoor, California, was charged last week with interstate communication of threats to commit violence. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday in Springfield, Massachusetts, where Merriam-Webster is based. No defense attorney was listed on court records. Prosecutors say Hanson threatened a shooting and bombing at the publisher. However the affidavit did not specify whether any weapons or explosives were found during the investigation.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki was a passenger in “a very bad car accident” and is now recovering, co-star Jensen Ackles said Sunday at a convention in New Jersey.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Judge Penney Azcarate took control of her courtroom Monday as Johnny Depp’s redirect testimony got rolling, essentially telling the fans who managed to get seats in the defamation trial to keep their mouths shut.
- By COLLIN BINKLEY - AP Education Writer
-
A Massachusetts business executive who was sentenced to 15 months in prison in the college admissions cheating scandal has appealed his conviction. John Wilson argued in a brief filed Monday that he believed he was making legitimate donations, not bribes, to get his three children into elite universities. Wilson was convicted on a range of fraud and bribery charges after a jury trial last year. Prosecutors had said he paid $1.2 million in bribes to cheat the college admission system. His sentence was the longest in the case. He is requesting an acquittal of all charges or a new trial.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district have sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. The lawsuit was filed Monday by the parents of Tyre Sampson in state court in Orlando. It says that the defendants failed to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of going on the ride and didn’t provide an appropriate restraint system on the ride. An initial report said ride sensors had been adjusted to double the size of restraint openings on two seats.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — There’s never a bad time to revisit “Singin’ in the Rain.” There are few better, though, than the film’s 70th anniversary.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Paris Hilton’s bodyguard isn’t “sliving” even if his client is.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
-
Although Sam and Elli Logan are identical twins, their personalities are drastically different. With a secret signal they switch places, embodying each other and escaping themselves, if only for a bit. Janelle Brown’s fifth book, “I’ll Be You,” follows the twins from childhood actors to estranged adults. In fact, the two haven’t spoken since Sam relapsed a year ago, leaving their already frayed connection undeniably severed. But when Elli’s weekend retreat turns into a week and then longer, Sam knows something is wrong. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says Brown’s intriguing characters and twisty plot compensate for the novel’s shortcomings. “I'll Be You” is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
Bonnie Raitt soars 'Just Like That' on new album and savors her fans' feedback: 'It's absolutely gratifying'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Bonnie Raitt can pinpoint exactly how she has impacted her most devoted listeners.
- Stephanie Casanova - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Echaka Agba and Adhana Reid read the parts of Joy and Eva, a mother-daughter duo in the play “Southside Summer,” describing at his funeral how the character Eva’s younger brother Emmanuel was killed.
Jon Bernthal channels ex-Baltimore police sergeant as HBO’s ‘We Own This City’ re-creates rise and fall of GTTF
- Kamau High - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
BALTIMORE — Jon Bernthal once did knuckle pushups outside on the sidewalk.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
What looked like a harrowing escape from almost certain death on film turned out to be a hoax, and now YouTuber Trevor Jacob is under scrutiny – and without a pilot’s license – for deliberately crashing his plane last year for clicks.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears is temporarily stepping away from social media.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
A new TV series depicts the behind-the-scenes drama of bringing the saga about the Corleone family to the big screen. “The Offer,” debuting April 28 on Paramount+, stars Miles Teller as Al Ruddy, the executive producer of “The Godfather,” who dealt with everything from budget issues to casting troubles to threats from the mafia to get the film made. The cast, including Matthew Goode who plays Robert Evans, the then-head of Paramount, and Colin Hanks, one of the suits at Paramount's parent company Gulf + Western, say ‘The Godfather’ faced extreme hurdles but it's a window into the difficulties of getting a project made in Hollywood.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Keke Palmer on Saturday called out a fan who filmed her without her consent after the actor declined to pose for a photo with her.