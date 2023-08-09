The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - AP Business Writer
Sony’s profits between April and June slipped 17%, as worries grew about revenue damage from a strike in the movie sector. The Japanese electronics and entertainment company says its fiscal profit in the first quarter totaled 217 billion yen, or $1.5 billion, down from 261 billion yen a year ago. Quarterly sales are up 33% as sales grew in games and network services, the music business, financial services and imaging solutions. Sony’s revenue in movies will suffer because of the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, or SAG-AFTRA. Release dates of movies and deliveries of TV series are being delayed.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Travis Scott is going on tour for the first time since the 2021 Astroworld crowd-crush disaster that resulted in the deaths of 10 people.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Riley Keough dropped more singular revelations in her Vanity Fair profile than "Daisy Jones & the Six" dropped singles in the first season of the streaming series.
- AP
Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual assaults.]
- Emily Bloch and Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Made in America has been canceled.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Former child actor Austin Majors, who starred in the ABC series "NYPD Blue," died of a fentanyl overdose, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian is starting rehab. But it's not what you might think.
- PA reporters - PA Media/dpa (TNS)
DUBLIN — Sinéad O'Connor has been remembered as a "beloved daughter of Ireland" with "a poet's heart" whose "voice moved a generation of young people" after her funeral, where U2 star Bono and Bob Geldof were among the mourners.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actress Riley Keough is getting candid about motherhood, months after the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star revealed she and her husband had secretly welcomed a daughter, whose name is in part a tribute to her late brother and grandfather.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
When it comes to Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has changed her tune — literally.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled. The festival cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the abrupt cancellation, which came two months after the lineup was released. No additional details were shared. The festival has been held over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia every year since 2012, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19. Lizzo and SZA were this year’s headliners. Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola, and many more were scheduled to perform. Philadelphia’s mayor expressed disappointment at the cancellation but said he is looking forward to the festival returning in 2024.
- WLS-TV
Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. WLS-TV reports that Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and that his wife confirmed his death Monday in a statement. His “Cha Cha Slide” continues to be a favorite at weddings, clubs and many other events about two decades after it became popular. Participants typically dance in lines and rows, following commands to a funky beat on when and where to step, stomp, hop and slide. Perry told WLS-TV in a May interview that the “Cha Cha Slide” initially was an aerobic exercise for his nephew who worked at a fitness club.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. A representative for the singer confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Ciara originally broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool. In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from previous relationship with rapper Future.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Writer/director Thomas Hardiman’s debut feature “Medusa Deluxe,” a murder-mystery that takes place backstage at a hairdressing competition, is a lot like the fantastical hairdos that it features — a stylish formalist exercise that’s pretty to look at, even as you’re left questioning what’s u…
- By The Associated Press
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality, revealing that he's "attracted across the board."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
DJ Casper, creator of the 2000 novelty hit "Cha Cha Slide" and its ubiquitous line dance, has died at 58.
- By The Associated Press
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While Elvis Presley was an American icon, the rest of the world worshipped him too.
- By The Associated Press
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Taylor Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight, followed by SZA, who has six. Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16, MTV announced on Tuesday. The 2023 VMAs will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Kim Petras, with five, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each. The VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new “Best Afrobeats” category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
In 2006, a Nissan marketing executive had a truly insane idea to create a competition and an “academy” to turn gamers into race car drivers. In the third year of the “GT Academy,” an actual star emerged in a 19-year-old British kid named Jann Mardenborough who would go on to become a professional driver, just like he dreamed. This provides the basis for the movie adaptation “Gran Turismo,” rated PG-13 and opening in limited release Friday before expanding nationwide on Aug. 25. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that the filmmakers have taken an inspirational underdog story and made the most cliche version possible.