The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

My worst moment: When Paul Feig was fired from his first TV job ever

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — People are weird everywhere. But there’s a specific sort of weirdness that comes to the fore when it’s a small town, where eccentricities seem to exist in high relief. The Fox mockumentary series “Welcome to Flatch,” now in its second season, is all about capturing that.

Cardi B battles with lawyer in racy mixtape artwork case
Ap
AP

Cardi B battles with lawyer in racy mixtape artwork case

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Cardi B had a heated exchange Wednesday with the lawyer of a man who alleges the rapper misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. The Grammy winner argued with Kevin Michael Brophy’s lawyer, A. Barry Cappello, about his allegation in a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit in a federal court in Southern California. Brophy claims that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness in the 2016 artwork – which showed a tattooed man from behind with his head between the rapper’s legs. But Cardi B pointed out that the man’s face cannot be seen. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.

Zoe Saldana finds love and loss in Netflix's 'From Scratch'
Ap
AP

Zoe Saldana finds love and loss in Netflix's 'From Scratch'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Zoe Saldana stars in the new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” based on a memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke, about a young American woman who travels abroad to study in Italy where she meets and falls in love with a chef. He follows her back to the U.S. but their fairytale gets interrupted when an illness strikes. Saldana says the series brought up emotions for her because she and her sisters lost their father when she was 9-years-old. “From Scratch,” debuting Oct. 21, is executive produced in part by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine. Saldana and her two sisters also served as producers.

Review: A memory both burning and fading in ‘Aftersun’
Ap
AP

Review: A memory both burning and fading in ‘Aftersun’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

A father and his 11-year-old daughter go to a resort in Turkey in the mid-90s in “Aftersun,” the feature debut of Charlotte Wells. But this is no ordinary vacation film. It's about Sophie's memory of the last trip she would take with her young father, played by Paul Mescal. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Aftersun” is an evocative portrait of memory and loss that will make your heart ache. Frankie Corio, who plays young Sophie, is a revelation of authenticity and emotion. “Aftersun” is rated R and being released in theaters Friday from A24.

Review: Styles mutes the charisma button in ‘My Policeman’
Ap
AP

Review: Styles mutes the charisma button in ‘My Policeman’

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

When you have a megastar like Harry Styles in your movie, people are going to be interested. The flip side is that Styles, one member of an excellent six-actor ensemble, needs to mute the pop-star charisma in service of the story. And sometimes Styles presses too hard on that mute button, although his character, to be fair, is meant to be a blank canvas for the others to fill, writes AP critic Jocelyn Noveck in her review. Styles plays Tom, a policeman who has a risky affair with Patrick (David Dawson) while married to Marion (Emma Corrin.) Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett play the characters in later years. In theaters Friday and streaming Nov. 4.

Ap
AP

Mary McNamara: Why are TV's two big fantasy shows so epically humorless?

  • Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

By definition, all fantasy epics involve a quest. Season 1 of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which ended last week, revolves around Galadriel's search for Sauron and, in the finale, sends the Stranger and Nori off on their own adventure. In "House of the Dragon," which ends on Sund…