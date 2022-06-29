The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Travis Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182 and husband of reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian, has been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pop band 5 Seconds of Summer had to cut its performance short Sunday when drummer Ashton Irwin fell victim to "extreme heat exhaustion."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It seems Christian Grey wasn't the only dominant force in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Alec Baldwin and Woody Allen steered clear of their respective controversies on Tuesday when Baldwin interviewed the famed director on Instagram Live.
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
-
More than 200 employees at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have ratified a contract that includes better pay and benefits. These unionized workers are joining a wave of other recent union developments at some of the nation’s most prestigious museums. Officials said Tuesday that the collective bargaining agreement is the first since museum workers voted to join the United Auto Workers Local 2110 in November 2020. The union's president said the contract provides a more equitable compensation structure and a democratic voice for the staff. The union represents 227 of the museum’s administrative, technical, curatorial and conservation employees.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Woody Allen’s filmmaking career may soon reach its final act.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Halsey said good riddance to concertgoers who walked out of her show in Arizona on Sunday as she advocated onstage for reproductive rights.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — With the movie business still regaining its footing after more than two years of pandemic upheaval, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that it is opening its ranks to 397 new members in the latest step in its ongoing effort to diversify its membership.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Depeche Mode on Monday shared the cause of death for co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died last month.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. Did you see the really good deal going on at Home Depot for the Ryobi 18V One+ cordless tools and batteries? Some time ago I purchased the Ryobi P737 cordless high-pressure inflator you recommended (love it) and recently saw the new deal. I scored two of the 18V One+ 4Ah batteries and a c…
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When last we saw our heroes — Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) — they were being led away by the police from the Arconia, their Upper West Side New York apartment building, Mabel having been found covered in blood with the body of abrasive board presiden…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
In the new documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” filmmakers Dayna Goldfine and Dan Gellar examine how despite the odds, the song managed to take on a life of its own after starting as a studio reject thanks, in varying degrees, to Bob Dylan, John Cale, Jeff Buckley and Shrek. Yes, Shrek. Now, four decades after its initial recording, it’s downright ubiquitous, a regular feature in movies, television shows, and singing competitions around the world. The expansive film charts Cohen's career and spiritual journey as well as the life of the song outside of him. “Hallelujah," rated PG-13, opens in select theaters Friday July 1.
- Chelsea Prince and Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — A shooting in a Buckhead parking lot killed one man and sent two others — including music executive Chaka Zulu — to a hospital with injuries late Sunday night.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The black-flamed candle of "Hocus Pocus" burns anew in the trailer for the 1993 film's long-awaited sequel. And so are the bewitching Sanderson sisters.
Drake dominates Billboard charts with house music-influenced ‘Honestly, Nevermind,’ his 11th album to top Billboard 200
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Surprise, surprise: Drake is back on top.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Chris Pratt’s respect for people serving in the U.S. military runs deep, so much so that he uses veterans in his new Amazon series, “The Terminal List.'' In the 2013 movie “Zero Dark Thirty,” Pratt played a SEAL team member. To prepare for the role, he shadowed Navy SEAL Jared Shaw who became one of his best friends. Shaw introduced Pratt to the book “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr. Pratt then adapted the book into the TV series that also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu and Jeanne Tripplehorn. Former military members appear on screen and work behind-the-scenes. Shaw is an associate producer and has a role in the show. "The Terminal List'' debuts July 1.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The world has watched in shock and horror at the bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine this year, but the conflict between the countries has been ongoing in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014, when the “Revolution of Dignity” sent former President Victor Yanukovych into exile, and …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last week, the country has been reeling. Though the information was leaked two months ago, June 24 was still a shocking and dismaying moment, and a dark day in the history of the United States, as abortion rights took a ste…
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending June 24th.
- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 6/19/2022
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actress Mary Mara, known for star turns in “ER” and “Criminal Minds,” has apparently drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River at Cape Vincent, New York, authorities said.
- Jason Dick - CQ-Roll Call (TNS)
-
WASHINGTON — “If it hadn’t been for Martha, there’d have been no Watergate,” Richard Nixon once said.