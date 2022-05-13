The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Rita Giordano - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Early in "Suffs," the much-anticipated musical about the women’s suffragist movement now playing in Manhattan’s Public Theater, firebrand Alice Paul bursts upon the scene, overflowing with plans.
- Mark Swed - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The first week of May, I attended four concerts. All four, whether by chance or intent, had a connection with Ukraine. That was obvious the first day of May at a benefit concert for Ukraine put on by the Wende Museum and Jacaranda Music at the Robert Frost Auditorium in Culver …
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
They still need a drummer.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Husam “Sam” Asi, a longstanding member the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is suing the organization over a battery of claims, including sexual harassment, discrimination and breach of contract.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s all in the family.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Trevor Strnad, the longtime vocalist of the popular death metal group The Black Dahlia Murder, has died at age 41, his bandmates announced “with deep sadness” on Wednesday.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Comedy’s favorite odd couple is going on a road trip with all their baggage.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Like any great road trip flick, “Hacks” realized in its second season that the best way to force its characters to work out their issues is to shove them into a tiny bus.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — B.J. Novak’s directorial debut is coming to the Tribeca Festival with a vengeance.
- Anchorage Daily News
A man who stars on a TV show called “The Bear Whisperer” has been accused of illegally killing a black bear in Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park and lying about where it was killed. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it has filed misdemeanor charges against Harvey Neil Anthony and Nature Productions Inc. The Anchorage Daily News reports Anthony goes by the name of Blaine Anthony in the television series he also produces. An online court records system did not show an attorney for Anthony. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Nature Productions Inc. on Thursday. A virtual arraignment hearing in the case is scheduled for next month.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kendrick Lamar just unveiled a new album cover — and a new baby?
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Country music star Naomi Judd died from suicide, her actor daughter Ashley Judd confirmed Thursday during a “Good Morning America” interview with ABC journalist Diane Sawyer.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When it finally happened last summer, the Doobie Brothers' long-anticipated reunion with Michael McDonald took just more than a week to run into trouble.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 7, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
The Kids in the Hall were never hip. It's the secret to their success.
- By The Associated Press
USA Today Best-Selling Books for the week ending 5/08/2022
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 5/7/2022
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Ms. Montgomery, did you kill Betty Gore?"
Summer Movie Top 10 for 2022: Along with ‘Top Gun,’ will new movies from Disney, Marvel and Jordan Peele bring audiences back to theaters?
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
If it succeeds in drawing moviegoers into theaters, 2022 might well be on its way to a throwback summer season approaching pre-COVID 2019 box office action. Is that a pipe dream? Are people ready? The last couple of years have replaced our need for speed with a plea for caution, however igno…
- The Associated Press
Ashley Judd encouraged people to seek help for their mental health after the loss of her mother, country star Naomi Judd. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the movie star said she wanted to address her mother's struggle with depression and talked about resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Naomi Judd died at the age of 76, a day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her duo partner and daughter Wynonna Judd. Ashley Judd said her mother shot herself. She said she cherishes every moment they had together. She also says she hopes people make the distinction between their loved ones and the mental health issues they face.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Tom DeLonge has never aspired to be a movie star, but the founder of punk-pop band blink-182 is eager to make his debut behind the camera.