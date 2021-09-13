PBS Schedule

The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When "No Time to Die" hits theaters on Oct. 8 — a full year and a half after its original pre-pandemic release date — it will be the first movie in James Bond's nearly 60-year history to feature a female 007, played by "Captain Marvel" breakout Lashana Lynch.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Dear Evan Hansen” is a love letter to humanity, the stars in the movie musical believe.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
One thing theater lovers learned in the past 18 months is something they probably already suspected: There's no virtual/filmed/archival substitute for live shows in a room full of mesmerized strangers.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Be careful what you look for.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The friendship meet-cute between Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell barely registered the first time they crossed paths. Howell-Baptiste was filming a guest spot on Showtime's "House of Lies" — which featured Bell — and knew her lines so well, the scene the two shared didn't take long to…
The following are today’s and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to the pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala and its fashion parade was pushed from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair that kicks off Monday night with a mini version of the celebrity-splashed fundraiser.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The Champagne was cold and the front row star studded Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of disco glam.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged, the couple announced Sunday.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” maintained the top spot at the box office in its second weekend of theatrical release, adding $35.8 million for a cumulative $145.6 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from measurement firm ComScore. Globally, the film h…
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Even before the first note, there were a pair of standing ovations — one when the chorus filed in and another when concertmaster Benjamin Bowman walked on to tune up the orchestra.
- By LEANN SCHENKE, Delaware State News
-
MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Five years ago, Lizzy Howell posted a video of herself performing a pirouette to her Instagram page.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years.
- Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Audrey Diwan’s “L’Evenement” (“Happening”) has won the Golden Lion at the 78th International Film Festival.
Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 12-18.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: