The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
PITTSBURGH — Wild horses have a friend in Marty Irby.
A fearsome beast on a drug-fueled rampage tops the DVD releases for the week of April 18.
Is there something Elijah Wood needs to tell us?
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
LOS ANGELES — If Hollywood buffs want to jog their memory about the exact proportions of the Mexican water tank where James Cameron shot "Titanic," Luis Reyes has the answer. If a Latina filmmaker seeks to brush up on her cinematic heritage, she can check out Reyes on TV critiquing Dolores d…
LOS ANGELES — Whenever Michael Milano first parts the gates at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the 30-year-old from San Francisco heads straight to the Sahara Tent.
Rediscovering Del Jones, the 1970s Philly funk bandleader and activist whose music is being reissued after 50 years
PHILADELPHIA — It took only 50 years, but Del Jones' music — and his message — are being heard loud and clear, again.
Al Jaffee, the iconoclastic cartoonist who created Mad Magazine's most enduring feature — the Fold-In — and served as the publication's longest-running contributor, died at a hospital in Manhattan. He was 102.
Nonfiction master Mark Bowden is probably best known for his book “Black Hawk Down,” about the brutal 1993 battle against elite American forces in Mogadishu, Somalia. He now brings us a ground level view of a different kind of battle in Baltimore, the city where he grew up. Using exclusive access to FBI files and drawing on his knowledge of the city, Bowden delivers a riveting true narrative of a FBI investigation that landed eight gang leaders behind bars. The main target was Montana Barronette, Baltimore’s "Number One Trigger Puller" from Sandtown, the city's oldest Black neighborhood.
Former Mad magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee died Monday at the age of 102. Jaffee, one of the magazine’s longest contributors, had delighted millions of kids with such fixtures as the Fold-In and “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions.” With its cheeky, sometimes pointed send-ups of politics and culture, Mad was essential reading for teens and preteens during the baby-boom era. Few contributed as much, and as dependably, as Jaffee. Over a 50-year period starting in 1964, virtually every issue featured new material by Jaffee. His parodies of advertisements included such future real-life products as automatic redialing for a telephone and a computer spell checker.
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday. Figueroa was the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015. Guardia wrote that Figueroa died of a heart ailment. Like his father Figueroa sang northern-inspired ballads backed by a norteño band. His hits included songs like “Yo sería”, “Ay amor” and “Volaré.” His survived by his mother, and his wife, singer and actress Imelda Tuñón, and their son. Funeral plans were not immediately announced.
Halle Berry seemingly attempted to break the internet with her latest selfie.
When "Praise This" plays the opening chords of "Money," Koryn Hawthorne lifts her microphone and debuts a special version of the hit song:
Captain Lee of ‘Below Deck’ talks about leaving the Bravo hit, plans for a comeback: ‘I did not quit. I did not retire’
Reality TV star Capt. Lee Rosbach was relieved of his command for Season 11 of “Below Deck,” but make no mistake — he is not retired and he expects to be back at the helm of a yacht on TV in the future. He’s not ruling out a return to “Below Deck.”
Doja Cat is officially entering her emcee era.
A performance of “The Bodyguard” was cut short this weekend in Manchester, England, after audience members disrupted the show by singing along loudly to “I Will Always Love You.”
Aspiring screenwriter Advika finds herself in a whirlwind romance with a famous director she meets while working the bar at an Oscars afterparty. Almost before she knows it, Advika is married to Julian. When Julian’s first ex-wife dies shortly after, her will promises Advika $1 million and a film reel if she divorces the man. “Advika and the Hollywood Wives” by Kirthana Ramisetti follows Advika as she uncovers everything she can about her husband's' three previous marriages. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel is a page-turner packed with mystery, drama and romance. “Advika and the Hollywood Wives” is scheduled for release April 11 from Grand Central.
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider have welcomed twins, the actor announced Sunday.
Lasse Wellander, the musician who long served as the guitarist for iconic pop group ABBA, has died at 70.
The characters that populate Charles Frazier’s new novel “The Trackers” are all searching for something, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. The post-Depression tale is narrated by Val, a painter hired to create a mural in a Wyoming post office. When the wife of a wealthy rancher goes missing, Val puts down his brush and goes on a cross-country adventure to find her and reveal secrets that will change everything. Merrill writes that although it’s set 86 years ago, there are moments that are eerie in their echoes of the present. “The Trackers” is on sale Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES — Ask a Hollywood studio executive about the state of the entertainment business these days, and many will say, “Don’t ask.”
LOS ANGELES — The town shut down.
As contract negotiations have continued, leaders of the Writers Guild of America have asked their members to give them authority to call a strike should they fail to reach an agreement on a new contract with studios by May 1. While a strike is not assured, many in Hollywood say the union is …