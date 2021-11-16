The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
High school can be hard. It’s even tougher when it includes almost two years stranded in the wilderness.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Dianne Wiest’s new TV series is not just another role for her.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A few months before shooting began on director Joel Coen's new adaptation of Shakespeare's "Tragedy of Macbeth," he and the film's producer and star Frances McDormand met in a London hotel room with British theater veteran Kathryn Hunter, who was to portray the play's supernaturally propheti…
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though he was in the throes of COVID-19, veteran Minneapolis rock singer James "Owl" Walsh refused to go to a hospital.
- Charles McNulty and Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It’s a time of plenty for movie musicals, with Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s take on “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and the anticipated performance of Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano” arriving before the end of the year. Also coming: the animated musicals “Enc…
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The first Marvel solo-feature about an Asian American superhero, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now streaming on Disney+, is an origin story that introduces plenty of new characters as well as a whole new realm.