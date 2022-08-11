The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

How does the new 'A League of Their Own' show stack up against the movie?

  • Jackie Varriano - The Seattle Times (TNS)

I, like many women of my generation, absolutely LOVED the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own." Because of that, I got goose bumps the first time I saw the trailer for the new "A League of Their Own" TV series, which premieres Friday on Amazon's Prime Video. The previews of the eight-episode r…

Metallica, Mariah Carey headline Global Citizen NYC concert
Ap
AP

Metallica, Mariah Carey headline Global Citizen NYC concert

  • By GLENN GAMBOA - AP Business Writer

Metallica, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers will headline a free concert in New York’s Central Park to mark the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 24. There will also be a concert that day in Accra, Ghana, featuring Usher, SZA and H.E.R. But Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the event will be less a celebration and more of a call to action to immediately address numerous crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Together, the group estimates those issues could push 200 million more people into extreme poverty by the end of November.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case
Ap
AP

Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case

  • AP

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case. A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports he now faces additional charges of participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun and drug charges. Williams was arrested last May at his home in an upscale neighborhood of Atlanta.

Ap
AP

Review: Amazon's 'A League of Their Own' a worthy update to a classic sports movie

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

It’s reasonable for fans to be wary of any remakes or reimaginings of their favorite movies or television shows. Half the time they come out as watered-down copies of the original, and even the creatively successful ones can ultimately still feel more like hollow cash-grabs than genuinely me…

Ap
AP

Alan Tudyk infuses 'Resident Alien' with the art of clowning

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Alan Tudyk owes his teachers more than a few measly apples. As a student, he received sound career guidance from those who recognized his nascent talent. The result: The world lost an aspiring hotel manager and gained a versatile supporting actor, now a leading man on “Resident Alien.” Tudyk plays an emotionally conflicted alien invader on the science-fiction dramady, returning at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday for the back half of its second season on the Syfy channel. “Resident Alien” creator Chris Sheridan says Tydyk is not only very funny in the role of the alien visitor but brings humanity to it and makes Harry someone to root for.

Ap
AP

'Justified' production faces another scare just weeks after gunfight crashed set

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The cast and crew of FX's "Justified" revival experienced another scare this week when an unidentified person ignited an object and threw it toward the set of the TV show, which was filming in the South Loop of Chicago. The object did not explode and no one from the production was injured, a…

Ap
AP

Is the deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago good for the city? Alderman calls it ‘missed opportunity’ and questions clause that limits fest competition

  • A.D. Quig and Tracy Swartz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — The deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago for at least the next decade includes a complete revamp of how festival producers will pay the Park District, tighter restrictions that keep competing music festivals out of Grant Park and no provisions for investment in the grounds except a…

Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes
Ap
AP

Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes

  • By FARES AKRAM - Associated Press

A 22-year-old Palestinian woman who had retreated into her artistic pursuits during Gaza's past wars was among the first people killed by Israeli strikes in the latest round of violence. Shrapnel tore through her bedroom during Israel’s surprise opening salvo last Friday, hours before militants fired any rockets. Her drawings, mostly black and white portraits of relatives, some killed in previous rounds of fighting in Gaza, can be seen in the room where she died. The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 47 Palestinians were killed, including 16 children, during the three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group. Israel says it made every effort to spare civilians.