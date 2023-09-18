PBS Schedule

The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra says it agreed to a three-year contract with its musicians union on a deal to replace the agreement that expires Sunday. The deal must be ratified by the CSO board of trustees and the orchestra members in the Chicago Federation of Musicians. CSO musicians struck for two days in September 2012 and for seven weeks March and April of 2019 before agreeing to a contract calling for a 13.25% wage increase over five years. The CSO said details of the deal will be released after ratification.
Warner Bros.' "The Nun II" held onto first place this weekend, while Disney and 20th Century Studios' "A Haunting in Venice" crept into second, signaling the arrival of spooky season at the domestic box office.
“The Nun 2” and “A Haunting in Venice” virtually tied for the No. 1 spot in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, with a slight edge carrying the horror sequel over the Hercule Poirot mystery. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.′ “The Nun 2” grossed $14.7 million. If numbers hold, that will give “The Nun 2” the top spot at the box office for the second straight week. Very close behind was “A Haunting in Venice,” Kenneth Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation following 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile.” It opened with $14.5 million. Final box-office figures will be released Monday.
Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” a biting satire starring Jeffery Wright as a disillusioned academic, has won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, a much-watched bellwether in the Oscar race. “American Fiction” is the directorial debut of Jefferson and an adaptation of Percival Everett’s 2001 novel “Erasure.” The film, about an author who resents that the literary industry is only interested in so-called “Black books” that cater to the stereotypes of white audiences, emerged as a breakout hit at TIFF. Toronto’s audience award winner was voted on by festival attendees. It has historically nearly always signified a best-picture contender at the Academy Awards. Since 2012, every People’s Choice winner at TIFF has gone on to score a best-picture nod.
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Drake and Doja Cat, a reboot of Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids” franchise with a film starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi and the critically-acclaimed “Sex Education,” one of Netflix’s most popular shows, returns for its fourth and final season. There's also “Superpower,” Sean Penn’s documentary about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a docuseries that charts the rise of the first supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. For gamers, there's Lies of P — a steampunk version of Pinocchio who kind of looks like Timothée Chalamet.
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. She posted a statement Sunday saying she had “listened to everyone" and decided the show's premiere — planned for Monday — should be postponed until the strikes are resolved. Barrymore’s decision to return to the air — without her three union writers and with picketers outside her studio — was met with pushback on social media. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers. Her move was criticized by many, including fellow actors.
Jann Wenner has been removed from the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, the organization said in a statement to the L.A. Times on Saturday.
ATLANTA — Another TV series shot in Atlanta is dead: this time, it’s ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” a well-regarded reboot of the 1980s/90s series.
Three British news organizations are reporting that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Brand denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships have been consensual. The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said Saturday that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.
“The Drew Barrymore Show” will begin airing fresh episodes on Monday but a lot of off-air controversy will be clinging to its typically bubbly host. Barrymore — a daughter of a proud acting dynasty — is making new batches of her syndicated talk show despite picketers outside her studio, as daytime TV becomes the latest battlefield in the ongoing Hollywood labor strife. As long as the hosts and guests don’t discuss or promote work covered by television, theatrical or streaming contracts, they’re not technically breaking the strike. That’s because talk shows are covered under a separate contract from the one actors and writers are striking.
