HarperCollins union approves contract, ends 3-month strike

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Striking union members at HarperCollins have approved a tentative agreement reached last week and will return to work Tuesday, ending a walkout that lasted more than three months and became the center of an ongoing debate about salaries in the industry. More than 200 members, from editorial assistants to publicists, went on strike in November, with wages, workplace diversity and union protection among the issues. Under the new contract, annual starting pay will increase to $47,500 upon ratification, and rise to $50,000 by the beginning of 2025. Full-time employees in the union also will receive $1,500 lump sum payments.

Biden hosts screening of film about lynching of Emmett Till

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press

President Joe Biden is hosting a screening later Thursday of the movie “Till,” which is about the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi. Till's death helped galvanize the civil rights movement. Biden and his wife, Jill, were hosting actors, makers of the film and relatives of Till for the event in the White House East Room. The screening comes as one of Till's Mississippi relatives moves forward with a federal lawsuit that seeks to force a Mississippi county sheriff to serve a recently discovered 1955 arrest warrant on the now nearly 90-year-old white woman who had complained about the young man.

Rise of Asian leads in network TV shows, now ABC's 'Company'

  • By TERRY TANG - Associated Press

Growing up, Catherine Haena Kim never dreamed of being the lead. Now, the actor is reveling in the thrill and facing the pressure of taking the lead on a big stage. She stars opposite Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) as a CIA agent falling for a con artist in the new ABC drama, “The Company You Keep," premiering Sunday. It joins several other broadcast shows featuring an Asian or Asian American lead, such as “Quantum Leap” and “Kung Fu." It’s an extraordinary number considering the increased competition from cable and streaming services, and primetime TV’s woeful record of failing to cast Asian actors as main characters.

Maurice Benard finds purpose in sharing his 'State of Mind'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Maurice Benard, who has played Sonny on ABC’s soap opera “General Hospital” for more than 30 years, has made destigmatizing mental health a passion project. Benard hosts a weekly YouTube talk show called “State of Mind with Maurice Benard” where he interviews fellow actors, doctors and others about mental health. Guests speak about their own experiences with anxiety, depression, ADHD and more. Benard says helping others become more comfortable speaking out about their mental issues, in turn, has helped him. Benard says he feels better now than ever and has discovered coping skills to help him through low points.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.

'Sharper' review: Nobody is what they seem in this actor's paradise of a caper

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

The psychological thriller "Sharper" begins with an onscreen definition of its title word: "One who lives by their wits." While you may find yourself wishing this movie, directed by Benjamin Caron (whose credits include multiple episodes of "The Crown"), was just a bit sharper, it's an engro…

Court hears Josh Duggar's appeal of child porn conviction

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press

A federal appeals court panel is considering whether to reverse the child pornography conviction of former reality TV star Josh Duggar. His lawyer says investigators violated Duggar's rights by seizing the phone he was using to try to call his lawyer during the search that found the images. Duggar's lawyer also says that comments he made about child pornography during the search should have been suppressed. A federal prosecutor countered that agents repeatedly told Duggar he was free to go, and that he could have used another phone to call his lawyer. Duggar is serving more than 12 years in prison for downloading the images.

Review: 'Emily' gives new life to the ‘strange’ Brontë sis

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

Of the three literary Brontë sisters, Emily has been known as rather a hermit and social misfit compared to Charlotte and Anne. But she produced a classic novel of dark and turbulent passion on the windswept moors, “Wuthering Heights,” and Frances O’Connor’s "Emily” seeks to explore how she did it by presenting a boldly reimagined life for Emily including a torrid affair on those same moors. Emma Mackey gives a rich and compelling portrait of the young woman who called herself “an odd fish” in this hugely impressive debut feature by writer-director O’Connor, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck in her review. In theaters Friday.

Museum: London, Athens could share Parthenon Marbles in deal

  • AP

The chair of the British Museum says the U.K. and Greece are working on a deal that would see his institution's Parthenon Marbles displayed in both London and Athens. George Osborne said talks with the Greek government had been “constructive" and a deal could let the marbles “be seen both in London and in Athens.” The antiquities, also known as the Elgin Marbles, mostly consist of the remnants of a frieze from the Parthenon temple in Athens. Carved in the 5th century BC, they were taken in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin and ended up in the British Museum, which for decades rebuffed Greek demands for their return. The museum's tone has softened in recent years.