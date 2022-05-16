Britney Spears says she has lost a baby early in her pregnancy. Spears announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari. The pop superstar said in April that she was expecting a child with Asghari. Spears last year gained her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade. The couple called the unborn child their “miracle baby” and say they will keep trying to have children together. The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but also said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.