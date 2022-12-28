The new TV series “José Andrés and Family in Spain” follows the groundbreaking chef and humanitarian on a food tour through his homeland. He travels with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. The ladies join their dad as they visits such places as Barcelona, Madrid, Andalusia, Valencia, the Canary Islands and Asturias, where he was born. He says the food there made him who he is. It’s a travel show, a cooking show and a family show, all wrapped up in a celebration of Spain and proud fatherhood. The series debuts on Discovery Plus starting Dec. 27.