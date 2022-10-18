Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. High 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.