The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

David Axelrod has done 500 episodes of ‘The Axe Files’ and talked with every stripe of politician — here’s what he thinks of the mess we’re in now

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — You’ve likely heard this before, or felt it in your bones, but it’s horrifying, debilitating and worth repeating, especially right now, as we head into a political season: At least half of this country hates the other half. According to the Pew Research Center, 75% of Democrats thi…

Ap
AP

'South Park' turns 25: Here are 10 essential episodes to watch

  • Joe Nguyen - The Denver Post (TNS)

It’s been quite a journey since four boys from a quiet Colorado mountain town had to figure out why one of them had alien technology embedded inside of him after being subjected to probes by extraterrestrials a quarter of a century before.

Ap
AP

'Bullet Train,' 'Easter Sunday': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Brad Pitt is an assassin on a train full of assassins in "Bullet Train," Jo Koy has a wacky family get together in "Easter Sunday" and Ron Howard tells the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue in "Thirteen Lives," all of which are among this week's new movies and streaming titles.

Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
Ap
AP

Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his firing for the sexual harassment of crew members. The ruling Thursday from Judge Mel Recana confirms a decision by a private arbitrator last year in favor of the production companies behind the Netflix series. Spacey was fired from the show in 2017 amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He is also facing criminal charges of sexual assault in London. He has denied the allegations in both cases.

Ap
AP

2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws

  • J.D. Capelouto, Greg Bluestein and Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — This year’s Music Midtown festival, a showcase event slated to bring tens of thousands of people and big-name artists to Piedmont Park over two days in September, was canceled Monday in part due to the state’s laws surrounding guns in public parks.

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
Ap
AP

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

  • By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press

The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. Joel Pearce said he met Thursday with Michael Tyler at the jail where he is being held without bond. The attorney said he will ask for a full bond hearing at which evidence can be given. A judge denied bond Tuesday. Pearce said that was not a bond hearing but what is called a 72-hour hearing, and Tyler wasn't able to present evidence.

'Chicago' to welcome trans actor Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart
Ap
AP

'Chicago' to welcome trans actor Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

“Pose” star Angelica Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” this fall, becoming the first openly transgender actor to play the murderous vixen Roxie Hart. Ross, whose credits also include “American Horror Story: 1984,” will start an eight-week run beginning Sept. 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will join a Broadway starting to open its arms to transgender actors. In 2018, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” star Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, starring in the Go-Go’s jukebox musical comedy “Head Over Heels.”

Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller
Ap
AP

Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City.” The nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago was written by Erik Larson. The Hulu streaming service says that Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect who helped design the fair. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast. Various Hollywood players circled the 2003 book, with Leonardo DiCaprio acquiring the rights in 2010. DiCaprio, who planned to star as the killer in a movie, is a producer for the Hulu series. A release date wasn't announced.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro join 'The View' as cohosts
Ap
AP

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro join 'The View' as cohosts

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration spokeswoman who broke from her old boss following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, will be the conservative voice on the daytime talk show “The View.” She replaces Meghan McCain, who left last summer after four years on the show and complained afterward about a toxic workplace. “The View” also named another Republican Trump foe and frequent guest on the show, Ana Navarro, as a regular panelist. Although Farah Griffin now regularly speaks out against Donald Trump, some are not willing to accept her because of her service to the administration and are calling online to boycott the show.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

Q&A: Little Feat celebrates ‘Waiting for Columbus’ milestone

  • Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)

Forty-five years ago, Little Feat traveled to the U.K. and set up shop for a four-night stand — Aug. 1-4, 1977 — at the Rainbow Theatre in London. The Los Angeles rock act then quickly returned to the U.S. where it would play three shows — Aug. 8-10 — at George Washington University’s Lisner…