The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HOWARD COHEN, Miami Herald
-
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A profane phone call and Jimmy Buffett’s inability to keep his daily planner organized 50 years ago in Miami set in motion events that changed the music world. Those events made the singer-songwriter one of the most beloved entertainers in America. And one of the wealth…
- By DOMENICA BONGIOVANNI - The Indianapolis Star
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Eiteljorg Museum ’s revamped Native American Galleries will show works spanning more than 170 years when they reopen in June. But visitors won’t start at the beginning, middle or even the end of that timeframe. Instead, they’ll be greeted by artwork with stories that …
- AP
-
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has selected lawyer and television personality Star Jones Lugo to lead a U.S. government agency that identifies and protects sites of historic significance to the U.S. in Eastern Europe.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Dave Chappelle experienced firsthand how short life can be with the recent death of Bob Saget.
Don Cheadle, Steven Soderbergh to team up on HBO Max show about ‘Wall Street’s first Black millionaire’
- Ella Ceron - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
Hollywood heavyweights Don Cheadle and Steven Soderbergh will executive produce a drama series based on the life of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Wall Streeter who in the 1800s became one of the first Black millionaires in the U.S., per a Variety report. The series is set to air on HBO Max, the strea…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Britney Spears has fired back at younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears for talking up their family drama while promoting her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Just days after his death, Bob Saget got one more chance to speak out for a cause that was a driving force in his life.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Raylan Givens is returning to TV, and this time, he's heading for Detroit.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Zendaya wishes everyone got to experience Ronnie Spector the way she did and hopes to make the late singer proud.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Lionel Richie has another prestigious award to add to his mantle.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Netflix's psychologically tense and suspenseful "Archive 81" is an urban mystery dipped in the occult, then sprinkled with "Black Mirror"-like madness. Trailers for the eight-episode series suggest a monster horror show, but the slow-building, addictive hourlong drama is smarter than your av…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Denzel Washington has been a Shakespearean standout for decades, but he’d never seen a production of “Macbeth” before being crowned the lead of the latest film adaptation.
- By RAGAN CLARK - Associated Press
-
“BRIGHTSIDE,” The Lumineers (Dualtone Records)
Coachella 2022 full lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Harry Styles and more
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Will the third time be the charm for the world's largest and most lucrative annual music festival?
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Fans of “The Godfather” will get pulled back in when the classic film series returns to movie theaters in honor of its 50th anniversary.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Belle," a dazzling new anime from the Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda, drops us into a surreal cyberscape known as "U," where internet users hide behind outlandish avatars, enormous humpback whales float through the digital ether and a nobody can become a somebody overnight. That nobody wou…