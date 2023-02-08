The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
There's no Oscar nominee this year quite like the one from Pamela Ribon. And not just because of a title that's tough on a spam filter. Her film — “My Year of Dicks — is one of the more hysterical, painful and sweet portraits of adolescent awkwardness. It’s nominated for best animated short film at next month’s Academy Awards. The filmmaker Phil Lord has called the 26-minute movie “one of the best films of the year of any length.” It documents Ribon’s aim as a 15-year-old to lose her virginity in 1991 while growing up on the outskirts of Houston. It proceeds as five cringe-inducing chapters of intimate encounters.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Cardi B tried to keep the peace on Sunday at the 65th Grammys, where her husband, Offset, and his Migos bandmate Quavo allegedly engaged in a heated fight backstage.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “La La Land” is going to be bicoastal.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s another brick in a decades-old wall: Musician David Gilmour and author-lyricist wife Polly Samson are calling out Gilmour’s former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters as antisemitic — and more.
- By STEVE DOUGLAS - AP Sports Writer
The sequel proved to be a heartbreaker for Wrexham’s Hollywood owners. The Welsh soccer club owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lost its FA Cup replay with Sheffield United 3-1 after conceding two goals deep into stoppage time. Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining in the famous old competition. A win would have set up a match in the fifth round with Tottenham and star striker Harry Kane. Instead there was despair for the team from the fifth tier of English soccer which has hit the headlines over the last two years after it was bought by Reynolds and McElhenney for $2.5 million in November 2020.
- New York Daily News (TNS)
By Dan Clarendon
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
The 30th annual MTV Movie & TV awards will return to form this May.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting a baby — and they’re grateful to the “beautiful family” that’s helping them out with surrogacy.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Gustavo Dudamel, the legendary conductor and music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has announced that he will leave the L.A. Phil for the New York Philharmonic at the conclusion of his contract in 2026.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Twitter’s been in an uproar over rumors that DiCaprio — famous for never dating a woman older than 25 — was spending time with a 19-year-old whose high school education would have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Janelle Monáe is sending fans directly to Twitter jail (Do not pass go. Do not collect $200) for liking a viral tweet comparing her to Mr. Monopoly — the mustached board-game character informally known as the Monopoly Man.
- AP
Yiyun Li’s novel “The Book of Goose” and the debut work “Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell are among 10 nominees on the long list for one of the top literary prizes, the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. The list also includes ”Does My Body Offend You?”, a collaboration between Mayra Cuevas and Marie Marquardt. Judges will narrow the list to five in early March and announce a winner in April. The winner receives $15,000 and the other four finalists $5,000 each. Previous recipients of the award, founded in 1981, include Don DeLillo, Ann Patchett and Imbolo Mbue.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
A fan publication devoted to Bruce Springsteen says it is shutting down after 43 years, with its publisher saying he's been disillusioned by the talk about ticket prices for their hero's current tour. Backstreets, active as both a website and magazine, is unusual for its journalistic rigor while leaving no doubt of its fan worship. But its publisher wrote that complaints among some fans about high prices for the Springsteen tour that began in Tampa on Feb. 1 left people at Backstreets lacking enthusiasm. Springsteen has said that it's “no fun being the poster boy for high ticket prices,” but said pricing was in line with others in live music.
- By MAE ANDERSON - AP Business Writer
Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl on Sunday. In order to get as much as a return on investment for those millions, most advertisers release their ads in the days ahead of the big game to get the most publicity for their spots. In the ads released early, actor Miles Teller dances to customer-service hold music for Bud Light, Will Ferrell crashes popular Netflix shows like “Bridgerton” in a joint ad for GM and Netflix; and Alicia Silverstone reprises her “Clueless” character for online retailer Rakuten.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Paramount’s “Little Dixie,” the latest knock-off of Liam Neeson’s widely imitated, hugely successful 2008 revenge drama “Taken,” is a nasty little crime drama that begins with a man being given a lethal injection, while describing his victims as “squealing like pigs.” Written and directed by…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Charlie Thomas, a singer and longtime member of the R&B group the Drifters, has died. He was 85.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — He was part of the music scene made famous by the movie and book "24 Hour Party People," but Tim Burgess is maybe best-known these days as the host of an entirely different kind of party.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — "Girl From the North Country," the Broadway musical set in Duluth and driven by the songs of Bob Dylan, will become a movie.
Salman Rushdie recovering but still struggles to write after NY attack left him half-blind, traumatized
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Author Salman Rushdie is making progress after an attack last August left him badly injured, but he’s still struggling to write, he said in his first interview since the incident.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Grammys honored 50 years of hip-hop on Sunday with a medley from dozens of stars past and present, ranging from Grandmaster Flash to Lil Uzi Vert. But it was a 50-year-old, Brooklyn's Busta Rhymes, who stole the show.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mike Lane is now a bartender. His custom-furniture company went belly up during the pandemic, and so there he is, mixing drinks at a swanky Miami charity event, when he meets Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault), an embattled London socialite on the verge of a messy divorce. She could use …
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jeremy Renner is on the mend and raring to debut his new Disney+ show after suffering extensive injuries in a snowplow accident earlier this year.