Iconic rockers Blondie to issue first box set this summer

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Blondie has figured out where to put their heart of glass — a big ’ol box. The iconic rockers said Wednesday they will release their first authorized collection in their 50-year history, a set that includes 124 tracks, 36 of which were never issued. “Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982” drops Aug. 26. The remastered music is accompanied by two volumes of liner notes, track-by-track commentary, a 120-page illustrated discography and dozens of previously unpublished photos. The heart of the box set is the band’s first six studio albums and the hits “Heart of Glass,” “Atomic,” “Tide Is High,” “Sunday Girl,” “Rapture” and “Call Me.”

David Cronenberg on the evolution to 'Crimes of the Future'

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A remarkable number of the films by David Cronenberg could easily be called "Crimes of the Future." In fact, he already used the title once before, on a short feature in 1970. His latest film, also called "Crimes of the Future" but unrelated to the earlier work apart from the title, continue…

AP

Brees won't return for NBC's NFL and Notre Dame coverage

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua says in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year. The New York Post reported last month that the former quarterback would not be coming back as a studio or game analyst. Brees took to social media following that report and said he had not decided his future. Bevacqua says conversations with Brees have centered around him wanting to spend more time with family.

'What have I done?': 'The Boys' boss explains the scene that will have you screaming

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When Eric Kripke is afraid of things, he puts them on-screen and blows them up. But the creator of "The Boys," Amazon's irreverent spin on the superhero genre, is not at all scared to tell you that the series at its core is a "dark satire about late-stage capitalism" and a "takedown of toxic…

Sound Advice: How to listen to music on USB drive in older vehicle

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I'm planning a road trip in an older vehicle with a CD and cassette player, but no AUX jack. I have a cassette adapter with a mini-plug, but I've become accustomed to playing my music from a USB stick in my newer vehicles. Is there some gizmo that can let me use a USB stick through my setup?

Review: 'The Summer Friend,' by Charles McGrath

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

In these times of dire memoirs — hard stories by survivors of war and abuse, emigration and illness — is there a place for an older white guy recalling golden summers of golf and boating? I think there is, when it's written as tenderly as "The Summer Friend," Charles McGrath's ode to friends…

Bill Cosby's civil trial accuser says he molested her at 16

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Judy Huth recalled being distraught while describing an allegation that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her near a game room at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. While shedding tears, Huth testified in a civil trial of Cosby on Tuesday that he molested her when she was 16. She claims Cosby tried to put his hand down her tight pants, exposed himself before he forced Huth to touch him sexually on a bed in a “blue room,” which she says was adjacent to the game room. She says Cosby said Cosby forced her to perform a sex act in the bedroom. Cosby has denied the allegations by Huth.

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

  • By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said a  jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.

Oscars organization names Bill Kramer as new CEO

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The organization behind the Oscars has named Bill Kramer as their new CEO. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Kramer, who currently presides over the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will succeed Dawn Hudson in the role starting in July.  In his stead as CEO, Kramer will oversee the Oscars, the film academy’s membership, the organization’s education and mentorship initiatives as well as the museum and the collections housed in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive. Kramer helped open the Academy Museum last September, which has sold over 550,000 tickets in its first nine months of operation.

Queen Elizabeth's jubilee celebration takes a ratings bow

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

The U.S. split from Great Britain is history, but the monarchy still has a hold on its former colony’s heart. Two specials about Queen Elizabeth II and the celebration of her 70th year on the throne broke into last week’s top 20 highest-rated programs in prime time. According to Nielsen, ABC’s “Party at the Palace” ranked No. 15. The star-filled concert included Elton John, Diana Ross and Queen with front man Adam Lambert. A CBS News documentary, “Her Majesty the Queen,” coming in at No. 18. The first two games of the Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics NBA finals topped last week's the ratings.