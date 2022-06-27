The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Dear Illinois, I can’t fight this feeling anymore. It’s time to bring this ship into the shore, and throw away the oars. We sailed on together. We drifted apart. But I know, if the world turned upside down, I know you’d always be around. Your hands build me up when I’m sinking. The…
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — It's been 37 years since Paul Peterson dropped his first album under the meticulous guidance of Prince. Despite releasing four solo albums and several group projects since then, Peterson never found his own voice — until now, with his new album, "Break on Free."
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
No, she doesn't mind moving to another room. The shots they got with her sitting on the bathroom counter were probably gold, but the photographer has other ideas for this swanky suite at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. The shooter directs the actress to sprawl on the bed, click click click. The su…
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"I've gone from the girl next door to the bad girl next door."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin spoke out Sunday after police officers pushed her to the ground this weekend at an abortion rights demonstration in Los Angeles.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick" and Warner Bros.' "Elvis" achieved a rare feat this weekend by tying for first place at the domestic box office — for now, at least.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jussie Smollett made a rare public appearance Sunday at the BET Awards.
- AP
We may not talk about Bruno, but we can see Mirabel, live and in person. Mirabel, the star of the animated hit Disney film, “Encanto,” made her in-person debut on Sunday at Walt Disney World in Florida. Character performers portraying Mirabel are part of a procession that moves through the Magic Kingdom park throughout the day. The “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” procession also includes the characters of Miguel from the film, “Coco,” as well as Nick and Judy from the film, “Zootopia.”“Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature film at this year’s Academy Awards. The film produced the hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
- Amina Niasse - Bloomberg News (TNS)
“Elvis,” a Warner Bros. film about the iconic singer that rose to fame in the 1950s, debuted at the top of the North American box office, fending off competition from bigger-budget blockbusters released in previous weeks.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo has made history as the first Japanese designer to front the house since Takada, who died in 2020. Funky scarves, a take on a Boy Scout styles, morphed into colored lapels on suits that riffed on uniform. A bright yellow patch-loaded waistcoat had an African vibrancy and mixed with Breton striped scarves, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets. But it was the quirkiness and humor that defined spring-summer in this strong show.
- AP
Paul McCartney has wowed fans at the Glastonbury Festival with a 2½-hour concert that included Beatles hits and big-name guest stars. The 80-year-old musician treated the huge crowd to Beatles classics like “Get Back,” “Hey Jude,” “Blackbird” and “Let it Be,” along with solo hits including “Live and Let Die” and “Band on the Run.” He was joined onstage by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and rock icon Bruce Springsteen. McCartney also paid tribute to late bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon during the emotional show. McCartney was due to play the southwest England festival two years ago, but the 2020 and 2021 editions were both scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Greta Thunberg warns of ‘catastrophic‘ climate crisis at England‘s Glastonbury Festival, says we need to ‘prioritize people over profit and greed’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
PILTON, Somerset, England — Greta Thunberg doesn’t have enough time in the world for cavalier politicians.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lizzo's putting her money where her mouth is.
- AP
Residents at a motel along a tourist strip not far from Walt Disney World that was used as the setting for the 2017 film “The Florida Project” were told that they must vacate on short-notice because the complex has been sold to another owner. Residents of the Magic Castle Inn & Suites were told last Monday that the hotel had been purchased and the new owners were forcing everyone out. Because the Magic Castle was a motel, the new owners don’t have to follow the same eviction procedures that a landlord would for removing tenants from a rental apartment.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
Loewe’s thrust Paris Fashion Week into a bleak and dystopian vision of the future. The fashion house on Saturday turned its runway into a dead space where nature and animal life only existed to be harnessed and exploited by humankind. A sanitized white wall descended onto a bare deck as models walked by robotically, bathed in misty white light. Models wore plates of television screens showing deep water fish in the ocean, and plasma screen visors beamed out growing chrysanthemums. The only place that grass grew in British designer Jonathan Anderson’s fashion dystopia was literally out of shoes, where green blades quivered and flapped surreally as the automatons filed by.