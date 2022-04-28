At the first meeting of Disney World’s private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials were still confused about what the new legislation meant. The administrator of the Reedy Creek Improvement District told its board of supervisors Wednesday that the expansion of a solar power program would likely be delayed because a developer was experiencing financing challenges related to the legislation. The dissolution measure was passed quickly in the Republican-controlled statehouse without public study of its impact. It was hastily signed into law by DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s opposition to a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”