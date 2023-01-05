The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

For Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy, it is so much more than talking

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Claire Foy is talking about TikTok or, more precisely, how she doesn't understand TikTok and needed the younger cast members on the set of her new film "Women Talking" to help her navigate the popular app, when co-star Jessie Buckley stands up and starts doing what she calls that "flossy thi…

Movies to fit your moods, from joy to heartbreak and adventure

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

The best movies leave us feeling something — joy, heartbreak, fear, nostalgia — that stays with us for a little while, letting us walk around in the world of the movie for just a bit longer. Should you, during these cozily dark days of winter, be in need of a movie to inspire a specific emot…

TikTok's addictive anti-aesthetic has already conquered culture

  • Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

If Franz Kafka were to reconceive "The Metamorphosis" for our era, he might decide to ditch the novella in favor of a series of surreal TikToks — Gregor Samsa as eyes and mouth green-screened onto a picture of a roach jacked from the web.

Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

  • AP

Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The Guardian reported the claims on Monday, saying it obtained an advance copy of the book. The memoir, titled “Spare,” is due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry claims William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claims.

Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart
Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart

  • By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS - Associated Press

Mississippi legislators are honoring Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America’s Got Talent.” The state House and Senate on Wednesday presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville, Mississippi, about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” Chapel Hart grabbed national attention with the original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene” — a follow-up to the Dolly Parton classic. Speaking for the group, Danica Hart told the House that Chapel Hart tries to inspire young people.

Review: A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in 'A Man Called Otto'
Review: A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in 'A Man Called Otto'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Sentimental tales about grumpy old men and American decline have, until recently, typically been the domain of Clint Eastwood. But in “A Man Called Otto,” Marc Forster’s remake of the 2016 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” it’s Tom Hanks prowling the neighborhood and irritably grumbling about how things used to be. “A Man Called Otto” makes for a sometimes awkward marriage of star and source material, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But Hanks movingly tailors the role to himself. The film plays in limited release this Friday and expands nationwide next week.

Timothy Snyder, Parul Sehgal win Silvers-Dudley Prizes

  • AP

Historian Timothy Snyder and literary critic Parul Sehgal are among the winners of the second annual Silvers-Dudley Prizes, named in part for the late editor of The New York Review of Books, Robert Silvers. Snyder, who specializes in European history and authoritarian governments, received a $30,000 journalism prize given for “reporting, long-form political analysis, or commentary.” A second journalism award, worth $15,000, went to investigative reporter and feature writer Caitlin Dickerson of the Atlantic. Sehgal, a staff writer for The New Yorker, received $30,000 for “long-form literary criticism and the intellectual and cultural essay.

Movie review: 'M3GAN' a delightfully deranged horror comedy

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Last fall the internet witnessed a rare phenomenon: the meteoric, memeified rise of a brand new star, catapulted into mononymic ubiquity thanks to a single two and-a-half minute movie trailer. But M3GAN isn’t your average girl — she’s a lifelike, powerful robotic doll equipped with machine-l…