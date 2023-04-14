The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Dallas music once rivaled Nashville. North Texas record label wants it back on the map

  • Megan Cardona - Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the 1950s, Dallas was on its way to becoming a country music hub that could rival Nashville, Tennessee, but the death of recording engineer Jim Beck in 1956 brought that idea to an end. Decades later, State Fair Records — a Dallas-based record label with an Americana f…

Threats to dictionary publisher land man a year in prison
AP

Threats to dictionary publisher land man a year in prison

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

A California man who made violent anti-LGBTQ-related threats against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster over its updated gender definitions has been sentenced to a year in prison. The sentence imposed on Jeremy Hanson by a federal judge in Massachusetts also included 30 days of home confinement, three years of probation and mental health treatment. Hanson pleaded guilty last year to interstate transmission of threatening communications in connection with threats made to the Springfield, Massachusetts-based dictionary publisher and to the president of the University of North Texas. His defense attorney blamed his history of mental health struggles.

AP

Anne Perry, crime writer with a murderous past, dead at 84

  • AP

Anne Perry, the best-selling crime novelist known for her Thomas Pitt and William Monk detective series and for her own murderous past that inspired the movie “Heavenly Creatures,” has died at age 84. Perry published more than 100 books, often set in Victorian England, with notable works including the novels “Death of a Stranger,” “Buckingham Palace Gardens,” and one scheduled for September, “The Traitor Among Us.” She sold millions of copies and received some of the top honors for crime writing, among them an Edgar Award for the short story “Heroes” and an Agatha Award for lifetime achievement.

Review: Decades later, Mike Tramp re-records White Lion hits
AP

Review: Decades later, Mike Tramp re-records White Lion hits

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

Imagine an Olympic champion runner who wins numerous medals in his heyday. Now picture that same runner 40 years later, wrapped in the same flag, but taking a leisurely stroll around the track. That's the problem with “Songs of White Lion,” says The Associated Press's Wayne Parry says in a review. Mike Tramp, the former singer of White Lion, re-records some of the hair metal heroes’ greatest hits. This is some of the finest music of the genre, and it’s great to have these songs back in circulation. But Tramp is now 62, and he sings hits like “Tell Me,” “Wait,” “Little Fighter” and “When The Children Cry” at least an octave lower, robbing them of much of their energy. The album is out Friday.

AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

AP

