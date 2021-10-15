The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 5:50 am
WPSU
Decades before Farruko became one of Puerto Rico's stand-out reggaeton MCs, the 30-year-old was a huge fan of Eurodance artists like Alice Deejay.
This column contains spoilers from last season of "Succession" and details about upcoming episodes.
Riding the Paris Métro home from her office in 2007, Elizabeth Ragsdale began flipping through an issue of Us Weekly given to her by the receptionist at the law firm where she worked as a paralegal. But just as she was about to sink into the magazine's tales of Lindsay Lohan and Brangelina, …
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher has sued the widow of her former musical partner and ex-husband Sonny Bono over royalties for Sonny and Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On."
Netflix has come up with a “novel” idea.
Actor and director Jonah Hill has asked his 3.1 million social media followers to stop commenting on his body.
Kim Kardashian’s joke about O.J. Simpson during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue didn’t go over well with Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children's author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian's Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82.
A former “Hamilton” transgender cast member filed a complaint Wednesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming their contract was not renewed after a request for a gender-neutral dressing room.
Carole Baskin is sharpening her claws as she prepares yet another attempted takedown of Joe Exotic — even as her competition sits behind bars.
LOS ANGELES — Call it a Cher fight.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Maybe call it the “Some Filter” tour.
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
NEW YORK (AP) — As kids growing up in different states, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel shared a love of one favorite film — “Aladdin.” Both are of Indian descent, and in the animated movie, they saw people who looked like them.
NEW YORK (AP) — More than a year after George Floyd's killing focused attention on efforts to diversify newsrooms, the ability to measure real progress is proving elusive.
You have questions. I have some answers.
“The Atlas Underground Fire,” Tom Morello (Mom + Pop Music)
The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band.