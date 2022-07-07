The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
My worst moment: ‘Rutherford Falls’ star Jana Schmieding on the pitfalls of being a Native consultant in Hollywood
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Jana Schmieding is not only the star of the Peacock comedy “Rutherford Falls,” now in its second season, she is also a writer on the series. Set in the fictional town of the title, the show primarily pivots around the central friendship of best pals Reagan Wells (Schmieding), who is Native A…
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
From first kiss to temporary breakup to Season 4 finale, Lucas Sinclair and Max Mayfield have had a roller-coaster ride on "Stranger Things," ever since Sadie Sink's character first arrived at Hawkins Middle School at the beginning of Season 2.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
This list of 26 songs isn't seeking one single Song of the Summer.
Michael Shannon will direct ‘Eric LaRue,’ a film from Brett Neveu’s Chicago drama of what happens after a school shooting
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — A 20-year-old Chicago drama about the aftermath of a school shooting, and its impact on the mother of the killer, goes before the cameras next month, marking the feature directorial debut of two-time Oscar nominee and Chicago theater veteran Michael Shannon.
- AP
-
A federal judge has sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah also ordered Wednesday that the sentence be followed by eight years of court-supervised release. Shah told the 22-year-old Naperville man to consider the sentence an “expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims.” Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After the recent mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, cartoonist Scott Adams is speaking out about what he calls the country’s “dangerous young man problem.” And his conclusions — by his own admission — aren’t easy to read.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Macy Gray has reacted to backlash over recent comments viewed as transphobic, saying it was all a big misunderstanding.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER'
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
To a large degree, modern blockbuster moviemaking has depended on the appeasement of fans to keep franchise juggernauts smoothly humming. But in making “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Taika Waititi had no interest in that. He approached the film from the opposite direction. What would actually make fans angry? Love was Waititi's answer, and it's not the only thing way he disrupts the Marvel cinematic universe in the “Thor” sequel. In “Love and Thunder” there are things that usually never enter the MCU, like kids and cancer. It’s scruffy, unruly and surprisingly human-scaled. Manly valor is mostly a joke. And it's undeniably the work of Waititi.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Claire Denis’ mysterious and thorny mystery of intimacies “Both Sides of the Blade” opens with a couple, played by legendary French actors Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon, swimming in crystal-clear aquamarine waters on a romantic vacation. They tenderly touch and kiss while Sara (Binoche…
- Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced that Jacqueline Stewart, its chief artistic and programming officer, has been named director and president. Stewart will take over for Bill Kramer, who last week was named chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts …
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Tim Allen’s yacht could have used a little home improvement.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Jurors have found a 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles County jury reached its verdict in the trial of Eric R. Holder on Wednesday. The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic. Holder and Hussle had known each other for years when a chance meeting outside the Grammy-winning rapper’s Los Angeles clothing store led to the shooting, and his death.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Black Bird'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bette Midler defended herself Tuesday after her tweet decrying inclusive language used to describe people who can become pregnant backfired.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The other night, I watched a woman in a dinosaur costume walk across River Road in Rosemont.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. What is your opinion of the Vizio M51a-H6 soundbar system? It is on sale at Costco for $269.99, reduced from $329.99. I have a TCL Roku TV.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Heat and dehydration led to the onstage collapse of legendary musician Carlos Santana during an outdoor concert in Michigan on Tuesday.
Movie review: ‘The Sea Beast’ is a classic adventure — and it’s a little grown-up for an animated film
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
“The Sea Beast” endeavors to be an adventure for the whole family.
‘Maggie’ review: When ‘Friends’ meets ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ but there’s a psychic who can see the future
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
An ensemble comedy about relationships that’s actually funny, “Maggie” on Hulu follows in the footsteps of so many sitcoms that have come before it, from “Living Single” to “Friends” to “New Girl.” But it is “How I Met Your Mother” that comes to mind most insistently, because there are const…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Louise “Lou” Taylor, Britney Spears’ former business manager, was an “intimate friend” of Spears’ father and played a direct role in the creation of the pop star’s conservatorship in 2008, the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, alleges in a new court filing. Taylor, her compa…
- Mark Hicks - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a performance Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston when he was overcome by the heat, his management team confirmed on Facebook early Wednesday.