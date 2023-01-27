The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

AP

  • By NICK PERRY - Associated Press

Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland has caused disruptions throughout the city and an Elton John concert to be canceled just before it was due to start. About 40,000 people were expected to attend the evening concert at Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand’s largest city on Friday. Thousands were already at the venue when organizers decided to cancel about half an hour before John was due to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The concert was billed as a final farewell tour for John. Frontier Touring, one of the concert promoters, tweeted the concert had been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.

AP

  • By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press

A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand and the violin has aided in his speedcubing success. The 21-year-old is the world champion in two categories of blindfolded speedcubing. Factoring in the time it takes for him to review the cube before placing the blindfold over his eyes, Chapel can solve one in around 17 seconds. The junior majoring in violin performance intends to defend his titles later this year in South Korea.

Sports
AP

  • By STEVE REED - AP Sports Writer

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, has died at 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press on Thursday night that his father had been hospitalized for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure. Packer’s broadcasting career coincided with the growth of college basketball. He worked as analyst or color commentator on every Final Four from 1975 to 2008.

AP

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Close," by Belgian director Lukas Dhont, is a story about a friendship, loving and deep, between two 13-year-old boys, Leo (Eden Dambrine) and Remi (Gustav De Waele), in the countryside. Their tender intimacy is broken, however, when they begin school and feel the gaze of their classmates wanting answers and then a tragedy happens. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Close” is a crushing story of grief told with grace. If there is a criticism to be made of “Close” it’s that we don’t get to know Remi well enough. “Close" is rated PG-13 and will be in theaters Friday from A24.

AP

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.

AP

