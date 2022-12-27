Civil wars over semicolons and heated debate over the use of the word “looms” would not, on the face of it, seem like the stuff of a gripping big-screen movie. But “Turn Every Page,” about the half-century relationship between author Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb, is just as much a rock 'em, sock ’em clash of heavyweights as any blockbuster, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Turn Every Page” is one of the best documentaries ever made about the quiet art of editing and two titans of the publishing world. It opens in theaters Friday.