The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board's lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat
Ap
AP

Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board's lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

Disney is asking a state judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a governing board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World. The company claimed in its motion on Tuesday that Disney has been the victim of the “weaponizing” powers of government aimed at punishing it for protected speech. Disney’s motion was filed in state court in Orlando. It was the latest twist in legal battles being played out in federal and state courts among the entertainment giant, DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The fight is over who controls the special governing district that decides what gets built at Disney World.

Ap
AP

YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: 'It's not the kids. It's the algorithms,’ study finds

  • By DAVID KLEPPER - Associated Press

YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.

Ap
AP

U.S. designer Villasenor leaves Swiss luxury house Bally after helping boost visibility

  • AP

U.S. designer Rhuigi Villasenor is leaving his position as creative director of Swiss fashion house Bally. The was announced Tuesday as a joint decision. Villasenior has led the creative team at Bally since January 2022. He helped boost the brand’s visibility with a return to the runway and front-row celebrity guests including Adrien Brody and Ella Emhoff. The Filipino-American designer called his tenure at Bally “an incredible honor.” The 170-year-old brand fashion house says an in-house team will design collections until “a new creative organization is announced.’’

Sonja Frisell's lavish staging of Verdi's 'Aida' ends its 35-year-run at the Metropolitan Opera
Ap
AP

Sonja Frisell's lavish staging of Verdi's 'Aida' ends its 35-year-run at the Metropolitan Opera

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Sonja Frisell's production of Verdi's “Aida” ends a 35-year run at the Metropolitan Opera on Thursday with its 262nd performance. The lavish staging features a Triumphal Scene with 272 people, four horses, 62 spears and 41 swords. The production is the second-most seen in the Met's 140-year history behind Franco Zeffirelli's 1981 version of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” whose total rises to about 550 by this season’s end. A new “Aida” by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer is set to open in 2024-25. Frisell’s version premiered on Dec. 8, 1988, with James Levine conducting Leona Mitchell, Plácido Domingo and Fiorenza Cossotto.

Ap
AP

Lidia Bastianich honors immigrants and their food in PBS special 'Lidia Celebrates America'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

In her new PBS special, Lidia Bastianich samples the foods of the world without ever leaving the U.S. The Emmy-award winning TV host, author and restaurateur explores the immigrant experience through food in “Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us.” It airs May 30 on PBS and will also stream starting that day on PBS.org and the PBS app. Bastianich visits a Bhutan refugee who has built a new life in Ohio, and Cuban immigrants feeding people in Kentucky. She meets with Indian Americans creating businesses in California. And in Texas she introduces Afghan refugees helping new arrivals, and a second-generation Vietnamese American who has multiple restaurants.