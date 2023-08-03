The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

Column: In defense of background TV

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Nearly half of the top 10 streaming shows in late June were “library” shows. Meaning, shows that originated somewhere else (usually traditional TV) and are now licensed by a streaming platform. The popular shows in June were “Suits,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS.”

Former 'Bachelorette' from Denver, Gabby Windey, comes out as queer

  • Tiney Ricciardi - The Denver Post (TNS)

Denverite Gabby Windey is perhaps best known for dating oodles of men as the titular star of “The Bachelorette.” But this week the former Denver Broncos cheerleader revealed she’s done dating dudes and is now seeing a woman.

Review: 'Passages,' a beautifully acted romantic triangle, has major Sachs appeal

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When you first meet Tomas (Franz Rogowski), the impulsive, insatiable and utterly impossible filmmaker who propels nearly every scene of "Passages," he's darting around the set of his latest picture and berating his cast and crew. Why, he fumes, are the extras sitting around like idiots with…

Movie Review: Passion and love get messy in Ira Sachs’ smoldering ‘Passages’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The new film “Passages” is centered on Tomas, a German living in France with his English husband Martin who begins an affair with a French woman, Agathe. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praises the trio of actors — Franz Rogowski as Tomas, Ben Whishaw as Martin and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe — for their performances and the film's honest and sometimes brutal depiction of youthful dalliances from the fun to the fallout. The film is directed by Ira Sachs, who is again working with his co-writer Mauricio Zacharias. “Passages” opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday before expanding nationwide. The MUBI release is unrated.