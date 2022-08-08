PBS Schedule

The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Aug. 14-20 include actor-musician Steve Martin, cartoonist Gary Larson who draws “The Far Side” and actor Halle Berry. Actor Anthony Anderson turns 52, actor Ben Affleck hits 50 and singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay turns 35. Musicians with birthdays during the week include rapper Young Thug, singer Madonna, singer Robert Plant and singer Demi Lovato. Actor Sean Penn turns 62, comedian Andy Samberg turns 44, actor Angela Bassett hits 64, country singer Lee Ann Womack turns 56 and “Today” show weatherman Al Roker turns 68.
Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear, via the majesty of the Western miniseries ‘Lonesome Dove’
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Like many now gray-haired men of my generation, and a few women too, I wanted to be a cowboy. TV made me that way, starting with such early shoot-‘em-up characters as Hopalong Cassidy, the Lone Ranger, Zorro and the Cisco Kid, all closer to cartoons than real people but influential nevertheless.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Here are two stories told by an actor; try to guess who it is.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I could prattle on for a few paragraphs in this introduction about what might happen in the drama categories when the 74th Emmys are presented on Sept. 12. But let's be concise. Remember that series of McDonald's commercials that "Succession" star Brian Cox did, the spots that were so deligh…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
From Waltham, Massachusetts-raised writer-director James Morosini comes “I Love My Dad,” a black comedy of the darkest hue about a father-son relationship that has sunk so deep that father Chuck Green (Patton Oswalt) turns to catfishing to remain in contact with his son Franklin (also Morosi…
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are the most acclaimed Black music makers of their time.
- AP
-
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state's full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program. The program provides a book each month to enrolled preschool children at no cost to their families. Parton’s appearance at the private event will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Around the world, Roger E. Mosley was known as helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin from the 1980s TV series "Magnum, P.I." But in the Los Angeles area, he also was known as something else: a high school track and field coach who cultivated the talent and changed the lives of student athl…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Willow Smith didn’t wilt after her dad slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” zoomed ahead of the competition.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Sunday studio estimates say the Brad Pitt action romp “Bullet Train" arrived with a $30.1 million opening weekend as the last big movie of Hollywood’s summer recovery landed in theaters. The debut was solid but unspectacular for a movie that cost $90 million to make and was propelled by Pitt’s substantial star power. But even if it holds well in coming weeks, movie theaters have no major studio releases on the horizon for the rest of August, and few sure things to look forward to in early fall. The weekend’s other new wide release, “Easter Sunday,” struggled to catch on. It opened with $5.3 million.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Anne Heche is reportedly in “stable condition” following a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday night that left her badly burned — and a witness amazed that she lived.
- AP
-
Actor Anne Heche is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Los Angeles. A representative told People magazine that Heche was in stable condition Saturday. Heche's representative, who was not identified, said her family and friends are asking that her privacy be respected. Police say Heche's speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection Friday morning and ran into a house. The car came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse. The 53-year-old Heche has starred in films opposite Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.
- AP
-
Judith Durham, Australia’s folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79. Universal Music Australia and Musicoast say Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease. She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the U.K. and the United States, eventually selling 50 million records. Durham embarked on a solo career in 1968 but recorded with The Seekers again in the 1990s. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing Durham as “a national treasure and an Australian icon.”
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: