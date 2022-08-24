The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

Mary McNamara: Why is it so hard to talk about marriage?

  • Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

I've been thinking about marriage a lot lately. My 25th wedding anniversary is coming up and I keep waiting to get some sort of a performance-review notice in my email. Not that I know what I'd say for either the self- or the spouse evaluation part — maybe I'd just upload Elaine Stritch sing…

AP

Stephanie Allain, Donald De Line to lead Producers Guild

  • AP

The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new co-presidents. The organization made the announcement Tuesday. Allain, a longtime producer behind films like “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Beyond the Lights,” is the first woman of color to assume the role in the organization’s history. De Line’s credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and “Pain & Gain.” The nonprofit trade group represents more than 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and is behind the annual Producers Guild Awards, which has become the best bellwether for predicting the best picture winner at the Oscars.

Blondie opens vaults for a hefty box set celebrating cool
AP

Blondie opens vaults for a hefty box set celebrating cool

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

For decades, a New Wave treasure trove sat in a converted barn. For Blondie fans, it was the equivalent of the Ark of the Covenant housed in a rickety storage space. In the building just outside Woodstock, New York, sat 100 reel-to-reel tapes, half a dozen cassettes and a few storage tubs crammed with records. The haul chronicled the rise of Debbie Harry and Co. as they tried on many styles, from reggae and rap to rock. What eventually emerged is the comprehensive box set “Blondie: Against the Odds, 1974-1982,” with 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings, demos, outtakes and Blondie’s initial six studio albums.

Review: Love, hope and 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'
AP

Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

George Miller directs Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a story about storytelling and wishes. Elba plays an ancient djinn whom Swinton's character unlocks when cleaning a glass bottle she finds at an antique store. But she is not so naïve to just start asking for wishes: She knows how wrong it always goes. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy from the director who brought us “Babe: Pig in the City” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Rated R, it opens in theaters Friday.

Hopi teens see need for skateboarding park, make it happen
AP

Hopi teens see need for skateboarding park, make it happen

  • By FELICIA FONSECA - Associated Press

A handful of teenagers on the Hopi reservation saw a need for a safe place to skateboard and made it happen. The skate spot opened this spring in the Village of Tewa. It's called Skate 264 for the highway that runs through the reservation and connects the more than dozen tribal villages. The co-leads on the project say they hope it inspires other youth groups to do something to make the community a better place for future generations. Skateboarding is hugely popular on Native American reservations. Many of the skate parks that have popped up in tribal communities have been youth-led.

Movie review: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' has more questions than answers

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Australian filmmaker George Miller’s latest cinematic exploration of humanity is a far cry from the dusty, diesel-fueled “Mad Max” franchise for which he is known, and it proves a moment of respite between 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the currently filming prequel to that film, “Furiosa.”…