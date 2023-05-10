The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

AP

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A California judge has thrown out key sections of Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood. Manson's suit claimed Wood fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same. Los Angeles Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed parts of the suit that alleged Wood and another woman used a forged FBI letter to recruit the other women, and gave them a checklist to coach them on what to say about Manson. Manson's attorney says they plan to immediately appeal the ruling.

AP

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A judge has denied rapper Tory Lanez a new trial. Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion and wounding her. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford rejected a defense motion for a new trial. The motion argued that evidence was allowed at trial that should not have been, including social media posts, hearsay and faulty DNA evidence. The judge disagreed, and he said that it would not have made a difference even if the evidence had been excluded. Lanez's lawyers plan to appeal. He faces up to 22 years in prison at his forthcoming sentencing.

AP

Morgan Wallen postpones concerts due to vocal fold trauma

  • Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)

Chart-topping country singer Morgan Wallen postponed a series of concerts, including a pair at MetLife Stadium this month, after reinjuring his vocal cords, he announced Tuesday.

AP

Dog co-owned by country's Tim McGraw wins new breed at show

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

A bracco Italiano named Lepshi has won his breed’s debut at the Westminster Kennel Club. And dog lovers just might not be the only audience that won’t forget something like that. Lepshi happens to be co-owned by country music and “1883” series star Tim McGraw. But that distinction was just playing in the background of a chorus of cheers as Lepshi and eight other examples of his handsome Italian hunting breed took their turns in the ring Tuesday. Owners say the dogs are amiable and can be easygoing at home, but only if they get enough activity.

AP

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Lachlan Murdoch says Fox paid $787 million to settle a lawsuit on its reporting to avoid a divisive trial and lengthy appeals process. The Fox Corp. chief executive also says a Delaware judge “severely limited” Fox's defenses against claims by Dominion Voting Systems, which he still believes in. Fox Corp. reported $50 million in losses last quarter, primarily because of the settlement. In a call with financial analysts, Murdoch said viewers and investors to expect no change in the network's programming strategy. He didn't mention the name of Tucker Carlson, Fox's most popular host, fired two weeks ago for reasons the company hasn't explained.

AP

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

The gripping and hugely enjoyable “BlackBerry” is about the famous — and later infamous — Research in Motion gadget that helped trigger the global smartphone era as we know it, before sliding into obsolescence, writes AP critic Mark Kennedy. “BlackBerry” tells the standard rise and fall of a tech startup that blows up, leading to insider infighting — think “Silicon Valley” and “The Social Network” — but there’s a twist here. The main money guy, while very shouty, is not the sleazy, bad guy you might expect. The R-rated movie hits theaters Friday.

AP

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Davis Guggenheim’s “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movies" is a glossy, entertaining and often affecting documentary about one of Hollywood's most likable stars. In it, Fox recounts his life, career and arduous battle with Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed at age 29. Along with bits of reenactment, Guggenheim uses clips of Fox’s film and TV series to illustrate Fox's off-screen life. But the most memorable images in “Still” are those of a present-day Fox in frame, speaking straight into the camera, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. “Still” debuts Friday on Apple TV+.