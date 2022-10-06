The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Elizabeth Wellington: Can we forget about ‘the slap’ and focus on importance of Will Smith’s new movie, ‘Emancipation?’
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Apple TV dropped the trailer to "Emancipation" Monday, Will Smith’s first project since he slapped Chris Rock seven months ago during the Oscars. But that’s not why the film needs our attention.
- Matt Brennan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I didn’t want to write this piece. I didn’t want to diminish “the first major studio movie written by and starring a gay man” or spoil its Rotten Tomatoes score or dance on the grave of its box-office prospects.
‘Prince Andrew: Banished’ review: A shaky way of questioning the royal family, though ‘Andrew was treated like a little king’
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“The Crown” is Netflix’s scripted drama about the British royal family spanning the latter half of the 20th century. Premiering next month, Season 5 will focus on the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The timing is fascinating, with the new season coming ju…
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Vampires are back, though given the immortality, can they ever really go away? Last month saw the debut of Peacock’s “Vampire Academy”; “What We Do in the Shadows” continues to be one of the best and funniest shows on television. And in the first days of October, three additional vampire ser…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. While the award is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” The 75-year-old was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state. Last year’s prize went to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Christian Bale shared his side of the "American Hustle" drama between Amy Adams and director David O. Russell, nine years after the Oscar-winning film premiered.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nicolas Cage and director Mike Figgis went all in but ended up empty-handed after "Leaving Las Vegas."
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After 15 years heading the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival and growing the annual Austin, Texas-based event into a major player, festival director Janet Pierson is passing the baton to longtime deputy Claudette Godfrey, SXSW announced today.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Hilary Swank has announced she’s pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her wardrobe alterations and other actions on set of her new ABC series “Alaska Daily." The two-time Oscar winner tells The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that the experience has reminded her of how women are her heroes while working long days on set. In “Alaska Daily,” Swank plays a seasoned investigative journalist who takes a job in Alaska to look into unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The series is created by Tom McCarthy, whose 2015 film “Spotlight,” also about investigative journalists, won the Oscar for best picture.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
"Tár” is Todd Fields’ first film in 16 years, following 2006′s uneven “Little Children” and his assured Oscar-nominated 2001 debut, “In the Bedroom.” At 2 hours and 38 minutes, you can almost feel him trying to make up for the lost years in his latest, starring Cate Blanchett as a world-famous conductor named Lydia Tár. Into her, Fields funnels a gripping portrait of power and art, while exploring a host of hot-button issues like so-called cancel culture, identity politics and #MeToo, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. And Blanchett gives a colossal tour-de-force performance that may be the finest of her career.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Alan Jackson postponed a pair of upcoming shows this weekend in Pittsburgh and Atlantic City, New Jersey, citing health concerns.
Review: David O. Russell goes to war in 'Amsterdam,' but this historical farce Nether comes together
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The title of "Amsterdam," the typically busy and discombulating new movie written and directed by David O. Russell, refers to the events of a memorable Dutch idyll in 1918, toward the end of the First World War. For two wounded American servicemen, Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and Harold …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Scooby-Doo” fans who have long held that Velma Dinkley is a lesbian got their official confirmation this week when a clip from Cartoon Network’s new Halloween special began circulating online.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rage Against the Machine has canceled the rest of its North American tour after singer Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury “that requires a lot of work and healing.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Comedian Joel Haver is chalking up similarities between “Saturday Night Live’s” recent Charmin Bears sketch and his own parody about the toilet-paper spokesanimals as “wild coincidence” and “parallel thinking,” not stealing.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Million Dollar Baby" star Hilary Swank is about to have some babies of her own.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
For more than a decade, Jake Lacy has been a recognizable actor appearing in film and television. He's popped up on the final season of “The Office” as a new salesman at Dunder Mifflin and as a suitor for Rooney Mara in “Carol." He also had a recurring role on “Girls.” But Lacy says once he booked HBO's “The White Lotus,” which earned him an Emmy nod, he began to feel a new sense of job security. He next stars in the Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family." It's based on the true story of a family whose daughter is kidnapped twice by the same man. Lacy also stars opposite Maika Monroe in the thriller “Significant Other,” debuting on Paramount+.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
-
Tyler Childers probably doesn’t care what you think. So it comes as no surprise, according to Scott Stroud of The Associated Press, that on his latest offering, “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?” the Kentucky native is doing something different. Childers has taken eight songs about faith and produced each one three different ways. There's a straightforward style much like you'd hear in concert, a version dressed up with horns, and a trippier take filled with sonic experimentation. The album is built on a gospel foundation, but Childers’ faith is more about love than judgment. And as we've come to expect, it's another wild ride.
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As you may have heard, "Bros," the first gay rom-com from a major studio to feature an out queer cast, bombed on its opening weekend. At just $4.8 million in sales, it came in fourth. This despite the robust marketing campaign and the Judd Apatow seal of approval. Given the fanfare going int…
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — There aren’t any country-music stars today like Loretta Lynn, the legendary singer-songwriter who died Tuesday in her sleep at the age of 90 at her Tennessee home in Hurricane Mills.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Emma Caulfield, who's known for her work in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and most recently Marvel's "WandaVision," announced that she has been living with multiple sclerosis since 2010.
- Cheryl Clark - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 26: