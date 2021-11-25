The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
BEIJING (AP) — A renowned Chinese fashion photographer has apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to the Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a show in Shanghai.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- The Tuscaloosa News
-
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will be making its first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Saved by the Bell” character Screech Powers and Dustin Diamond, the late actor who played him, are getting a gentle and kind sendoff as the rebooted series’ second series launches on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Rosalie Trombley, the golden-eared tastemaker who became one of North America's most powerful radio programmers, died Tuesday of complications from Alzheimer's disease, her family said. She was 82.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
John Lennon’s son Julian Lennon said the new documentary coming out Thursday about The Beatles “made me love my father again.”
- AP
-
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — For 50 years, the fixed narrative had the Beatles' “Let it Be” recording session as a miserable experience with a band where members were sick of each other, sick of their work and in the process of breaking up.
- John Annese - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn wrestling fan tackled WWE star Seth Rollins during a Monday Night Raw event at the Barclays Center.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Things look bad for Clint and Kate in the closing moments of "Hawkeye" Episode 2.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
When Paul Thomas Anderson first mentioned to Alana Haim that he wanted to put her in a movie, she assumed it would be as an extra walking through the frame, or something. And she thought that would be pretty great.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Heed my words, readers: Do NOT watch "Julia," the tasty documentary about the life of legendary American chef Julia Child, while hungry. You'll be so distracted by the ruby-red poached pears in a frangipane tart; the perfect golden glimmer of a roast chicken; bright green asparagus blooming …
- Chris Hewitt and Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Bruised'
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
A half-century ago, CBS released a TV movie called “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” The wholesome, family-oriented film did so well it was turned into a series called “The Waltons” in 1972.
‘True Story’ review: Kevin Hart tackles a dramatic role in this Netflix series about a megastar comedian who secretly breaks bad
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
When you’re a star as big as Kevin Hart, people will speculate about your life. And social media has made it that much easier to hold our favorite celebrities up to the light, looking for cracks, and wondering about this rumor or that. “True Story,” Hart’s new drama series (yes, drama) for N…
‘The Humans’ review: Stephen Karam’s hit play about an unsettling Thanksgiving comes to Showtime, starring Amy Schumer and a table full of real humans
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Here’s a nice surprise: a restrained, authoritative film version of a hit play that was just asking for trouble. “The Humans” marks playwright and screenwriter Stephen Karam’s directorial debut, and is now available on Showtime.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Marvel's "Hawkeye," which premiered Wednesday, marks the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Kate Bishop.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. You recently responded to a reader’s question about headsets and earphones to wear while operating an e-bike. You emphatically told the reader to exercise caution while using any kind of headset while riding, and then made recommendations that are helpful.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 15:
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Off the top of your head, try to recall the names of the women behind the most notorious missing persons cases. It's likely they'll include Elizabeth Smart, Gabby Petito, Laci Peterson or Natalee Holloway — all tragic disappearances that garnered nationwide media attention.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It was an easy decision for “Bruised” star Shamier Anderson to throw his hat into the ring.