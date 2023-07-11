Wondering if you should choose to accept the latest “Mission: Impossible” entry? Put it another way: Do you really want to disappoint Tom Cruise? On the first day cameras were rolling for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One,” Cruise drove a motorcycle off an actual 4,000-foot Norwegian cliff and parachuted down. He did it for you. The least you can do to repay him is watch his movie, right? If you give in, you’re in for a treat — a heart-pounding, never dragging, mission accomplished that takes audiences from the frozen Bering Sea to the rooftop of Abu Dhabi International Airport.