PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

TODAY WPSU

Lifestyles
AP

Met Gala returns Monday with star power after pandemic delay

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to the pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala and its fashion parade was pushed from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair that kicks off Monday night with a mini version of the celebrity-splashed fundraiser.

Lifestyles
AP

Tom Ford wraps NY Fashion Week with a show of disco glam

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Champagne was cold and the front row star studded Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of disco glam.

Entertainment
AP

‘Shang-Chi’ earns largest second-weekend box office since start of pandemic

  • Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” maintained the top spot at the box office in its second weekend of theatrical release, adding $35.8 million for a cumulative $145.6 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from measurement firm ComScore. Globally, the film h…

Business
AP

Business
AP

Poignant return for Met Opera after lengthy pandemic pause

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Even before the first note, there were a pair of standing ovations — one when the chorus filed in and another when concertmaster Benjamin Bowman walked on to tune up the orchestra.

Entertainment

