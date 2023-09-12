The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal chords during a performance. Tyler announced Monday on Instagram that he suffered damage during a Saturday show in New York that led to bleeding and doctor's said he can't sing for 30 days. Tyler said he's “heartbroken.” Aerosmith, known for a slew hits including “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” was in the midst of a 40-stop "Peace Out" farewell tour in the U.S. and Canada. A half-dozen shows have been postponed to late January through February.
The MTV Video Music Awards return Tuesday night and for the first time in the show’s history, only women are nominated in the artist of the year category. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are competing for the night's top prize. The VMAs, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will be hosted by Minaj. Swift leads the nominations with eight, followed by SZA, who has six. This year features a record-breaking number of first-time nominees at 35. The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT / PDT and will air on MTV. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.
'Brady Bunch' house in LA's Studio City sells for $3.2 million, more than $2 million below May list price
LOS ANGELES — The "Brady Bunch" house, renovated by HGTV, has sold for more than $2 million below its original asking price.
Jason Aldean tried it in a big town and found out.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died. He was 59.
When Olivia Rodrigo has big, messy feelings to process, she tends to do it behind the wheel.
The Avengers reportedly assembled to attend Captain America’s wedding over the weekend.
An hour into playing the video game "Baldur's Gate 3" with my husband, we'd already broken the first and probably most ignored rule of "Dungeons & Dragons": Never split the party.
LOS ANGELES — Joe Jonas did not hesitate bringing up his divorce from Sophie Turner with L.A. fans over the weekend.
On a waterfront promenade lined with pink flowers and facing Manhattan’s majestic skyline, designer Michael Kors paid tribute to his late mother with a show honoring the travels the two enjoyed together. As usual, Kors was joined by a slew of celebrities at the picturesque venue along the East River in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, under the Williamsburg Bridge. Actors Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan and more were in attendance. The runway was heavy on looks one imagined Kors’ mother, Joan Kors, who died in August, wearing in the ’60s and ’70s, many crocheted or in lace or silk chiffon, including bathing suits and some very short minidresses.
Jimmy Buffett’s widow, Jane Slagsvol, honored the late singer-songwriter with a heartfelt tribute acknowledging “a whole word of people” who came into their orbit over the past few years — from their family and employees to Buffett’s faraway fans.
On the instrumental album “She Said Mahalo,” Lee Oskar plays funk, reggae, a lullaby and more, all while using less than a dozen harmonicas. The harp virtuoso known for being a founding member of the rock-funk band War is front and center in a mix of arrangements that includes guitar, keys, winds, strings and buoyant percussion. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Oskar creates a sunny mood with the warm tone of his unhurried, harp-riding smooth grooves. Several tunes sound like TV or movie themes. “She Said Mahalo” will be released Friday.
Maya Hawke recently revealed the moment she realized that her father, Ethan Hawke, was a talented actor. So why does her dad consider the moment a "parenting fail"?
It's the year of the country mega hit.
The Who's massive box set, “Who’s Next/Life House,” goes deep down the archival rabbit hole to shed light on the development of one of The Who’s greatest records — and one grandiose idea that mostly slipped away. The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says the massive 10-disc collection offers plenty for Who nerds to dive into. It shows how guitarist Pete Townshend’s self-described “mad idea” for the abandoned “Life House” project eventually became “Who’s Next.” The exhaustive box set allows the listener to observe the evolution of some of The Who’s best and most well-known songs, including “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Behind Blue Eyes” and “Goin’ Mobile.” “Who's Next/Life House” is out Friday.
TORONTO — Having cut his teeth in digital journalism before making the transition to Hollywood, writer/director Cord Jefferson is uniquely positioned to understand how the rise of artificial intelligence may reshape American media. And he's not as afraid as you might think.
A Ukrainian composer has been commissioned to write an opera about mothers from that country going into Russia to rescue their forcibly detained children. The Metropolitan Opera and Lincoln Center Theater say 42-year-old Maxim Kolomiiets will compose the work to a libretto by George Brant, whose “Grounded” with composer Jeanine Tesori premieres at the Washington National Opera on Oct. 28 and travels to the Met in the autumn of 2024. Met general manager Peter Gelb hopes the company can present the new work by 2027 or ’28. The story is fictional but based on events in Ukraine and The Hague.
It appears “The Nun” is making a habit of dominating the box office.
Romesh Ranganathan was doing great teaching math at a secondary school in England. Then something went terribly wrong. He became a comedian.
Emma Stone’s new film “Poor Things,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, won the top prize at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival this weekend.
The Pretenders can rock and they can croon; The Associated Press's Wayne Parry says they do a little too much of the latter on their new album “Relentless.” The album opens with “Losing My Sense of Taste,” a brooding minor-chord mid-tempo track. But it soon snuggles down into a series of slow-paced ballads, one after another. The sparse arrangement allows for singer Chrissie Hynde's one-of-a-kind voice to fill more of the space. But there's little of the fast-paced, hard rock fire and fury that made so many older Pretenders songs classic, like “Mystery Achievement,” “Precious” and “Middle of The Road.”
Millie Bobby Brown, best known as the actor who plays the character Eleven on hit TV show “Stranger Things,” has written a romance novel set during London in World War II. Weaving the true events of the Bethnal Green civilian disaster into a young woman’s story of love and loss, “Nineteen Steps” has a predictable plot, writes AP reviewer Rob Merrill, but succeeds in “painting a brave portrait” about how to “survive and find happiness in a world gone mad.” He says Brown should be proud of her first effort. “Nineteen Steps” is on sale Tuesday.
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Sept. 17-23 include singer Julio Iglesias, author Stephen King and comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli turns 65, actor Scott Baio reaches 63 and country singer Faith Hill hits 56. Other celebs with big days include actor Bill Murray, filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers and comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon. TV chef Mario Batali turns 63, guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers reaches 71 and actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler hits 53. Celebrations are also on tap for actor Jada Pinkett Smith, rapper Doug E. Fresh and actor Jason Alexander from “Seinfeld."