The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Watching “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” audiences will feel as though they’re watching the tragedy in real time.
Not long into the French shocker “Titane,” 7-year-old Alexia (Adele Guigue) is involved in a car accident that cracks her head open like a cantaloupe. She emerges from this trauma with a permanent grudge against her father (Bertrand Bonello) — bad dad, worse driver — and a large titanium pla…
While the pandemic put most singers' careers on hold, it may have led to Arlo Parks being embraced even more passionately.
Of the many joys in “Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films,” the Criterion Collection’s eerily prescient new DVD box set reassessment of the Chicago Renaissance man — a veritable film-school semester on the Godfather of Black Cinema, who died last month at 89 — the joy you’re not expecting is …
Jon Stewart, who left “The Daily Show” in 2015, has officially returned to television. “The Problem With Jon Stewart” — you see what they did there — premiered Thursday on Apple TV+, with new episodes scheduled to arrive every two weeks. It incorporates a little of “The Daily Show,” in that …
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.
Politics make strange bedfellows — and this dramatic pair has plenty of pillows.
LOS ANGELES — Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co. have settled their high-profile dispute over the release of Marvel's "Black Widow."
NEW YORK (AP) — Some 15 years ago, while working on a story about the New York Post's famous Page Six column, I needed some perspective on the gossip industry.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to perform 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Let’s be clear, folks. Ellen Pompeo loves Denzel Washington. He’s amazing. He’s a superstar.
Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't move much in "The Guilty." In fact, he doesn't do much of anything, besides sit behind the desk at a Los Angeles call center and speak on the phone. While there are worse people to watch talk on a headset, it's admittedly not the most exciting premise for a thriller.
"She Wolf" singer Shakira said that she and her son survived a wild boar attack and lived to tell about it. Which prompts the question: Maybe it was a She Boar in disguise?
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A stolen panel from a Native American art installation at the University of Kansas has been recovered, just weeks after other panels in the exhibit were vandalized, police said Thursday.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
Sex with cars is just the beginning of the eye-popping shocks in "Titane," an unrelenting but somewhat adrift body-horror experiment that nonetheless leaves a mark.
SEATTLE — After Seattle heavy metal bassist Darin Wall got shot in the leg earlier this month after a show in Boise, Idaho, he wasn’t expecting to get help from one of rock’s most famous musicians.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
MINNEAPOLIS — She gained widespread attention from National Public Radio in 2016 with her hopeful song "Someday We'll Linger in the Sun," but now Gaelynn Lea is getting a big break on Broadway for also having a dark side to her music.
This may seem like a weird way to start a review of a combative comic book movie but could someone please make a screwball romantic comedy starring Michelle Williams?