The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Review: In 'After Yang,' an android's death opens new doors
Ap
AP

Review: In 'After Yang,' an android's death opens new doors

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The two features by the South Korean-born filmmaker and video essayist Kogonada – his auspicious debut “Columbus” and the new “After Yang” – are distinct for their richness in rare qualities. A meditative quiet presides. The pace is unhurried. The compositions are pristine.

Ap
AP

Kim Kardashian is now legally single while Kanye West divorce battle plays out

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — A judge on Wednesday declared that Kim Kardashian is legally single, granting the reality star’s wish to move on from her seven-year marriage to Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West. She has also officially and legally dropped the “West” from Kim Kardashian West.

Ap
AP

Why it'll cost extra to see 'The Batman' at AMC theaters

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

AMC Theatres has started to charge higher prices for Hollywood's most popular films — including this weekend's release of Warner Bros.' "The Batman" — as the world's largest cinema chain looks to get more bang from the biggest blockbusters.