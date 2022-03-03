The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo praised prior female songwriters and music artists for giving her strength while accepting Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year award.
- By TIM BOOTH - AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — It started with an unsolicited email that landed in the inbox of the game presentation executives for the Seattle Kraken.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Rocker Marilyn Manson sued his former fiancee, “Westworld" actor Evan Rachel Wood, on Wednesday over her allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday was watched by more than 37 million TV viewers, according to Nielsen data, higher than his speech to Congress last year.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Embattled rocker Marilyn Manson has fired back at his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood in court, claiming that she and her partner resorted to fraud, conspiracy and defamation to torpedo his career.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — “I am expecting quite a show.”
‘Murder, She Wrote’ was one of TV’s biggest hits. Its showrunner reflects on its success and how television has evolved since
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Last month, writing about Hollywood’s recent tendency to turn a solid premise for movie into a multi-episode TV series instead (and not to the story’s betterment), I mentioned that even though seasonlong arcs have become the norm, television doesn’t have to rely on them in order to…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks shared a journal entry Tuesday brutally berating Russian President Vladimir Putin as his military forces continue to invade Ukraine.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A&E is staying in the ring with WWE.
- Dennis McLellan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Alan Ladd Jr., an Oscar-winning producer and former studio boss who, as a top executive at 20th Century Fox in the 1970s, was best known for greenlighting George Lucas’ landmark blockbuster “Star Wars,” has died at his home in Los Angeles.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The two features by the South Korean-born filmmaker and video essayist Kogonada – his auspicious debut “Columbus” and the new “After Yang” – are distinct for their richness in rare qualities. A meditative quiet presides. The pace is unhurried. The compositions are pristine.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A judge on Wednesday declared that Kim Kardashian is legally single, granting the reality star’s wish to move on from her seven-year marriage to Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West. She has also officially and legally dropped the “West” from Kim Kardashian West.
- By HILARY FOX - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Countries are snapping up the rights to “Servant of the People” — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian President, as the Ukrainian President.
Movies, concerts and more are canceled in Russia as studios and performers respond to Ukraine invasion
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Film by film and concert by concert, the entertainment world is canceling Russia.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
DaBaby is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 in July, a year after receiving widespread condemnation over homophobic comments he made from the festival’s main stage.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dancing with the Stars” professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy updated his followers before leaving Poland on Wednesday, two days after he fled his native Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The family of Naya Rivera has reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed, more than a year after the "Glee" actor accidentally drowned in Lake Piru during a boating trip with her son.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
AMC Theatres has started to charge higher prices for Hollywood's most popular films — including this weekend's release of Warner Bros.' "The Batman" — as the world's largest cinema chain looks to get more bang from the biggest blockbusters.
‘After Yang’ review: Showtime’s exquisite bit of futurism with Colin Farrell asks what androids really dream of
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
They’re known as “techno-sapiens.” In order to raise their adopted Chinese daughter, a struggling Anglo tea shop owner and a Black businesswoman — married but growing ever-more-faintly distant from each other — go to a discount retail outlet known as Second Siblings and buy a used techno, a …
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Batman needs villains.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the fine, funny, oddly sweet and surprisingly fact-based period comedy "Our Flag Means Death," beginning Thursday on HBO Max, Rhys Darby plays Stede Bonnet, a wealthy landowner who, in 1717, bored with his life, leaves his wife and children to become a pirate captain. It's a job for which…