The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
‘Ms. Marvel’ is a huge hit with Desi audiences — in part because it gets all the details right. ‘This show has been surreal for Desi people!’
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Samira Ahmed was geeking out, speaking fast, excitedly, uncertain where to start, debating both internally and aloud what part of which episode of the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” to watch first. “I think we’re going to be here for six hours!” she said, joking.
Blurred lines: When a legendary band has just 1 or 2 original members, is it legit or a tribute act?
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — When is a band not a band?
My worst moment: Nerves and pills led to a bad day early in the career of ‘Dark Winds’ star Zahn McClarnon
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
On the AMC drama “Dark Winds,” Zahn McClarnon stars as Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the Navajo Tribal Police, who is investigating a double murder with the help of two younger deputies, while also trying to manage the intrusive interests of the FBI, which is more interested in busting a couple of arm…
‘Everything’s Trash’ review: Phoebe Robinson plays a Brooklyn podcaster who’s messy as hell but never tragic
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Smart, young, single and messy. It’s a genre that spans everything from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to “Fleabag” to “Bridget Jones’s Diary” to “Chewing Gum” to “Broad City” to “Insecure” to the criminally underseen “Sort Of” and “We Are Lady Parts,” both of which were renewed for a second seaso…
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ever since a would-be assassin shot her and 18 others during a meet-and-greet outside a Safeway supermarket in Tucson, Arizona, one January morning in 2011, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has struggled to speak. The bullet that entered an inch above her left eye and tore through her bra…
- AP
-
Kevin Spacey has arrived at London’s Central Criminal Court, where he is due to enter a plea on charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade and a half ago. Spacey arrived at the court, known as the Old Bailey, more than an hour before Thursday’s hearing was due to start. The hearing is Spacey’s first chance to formally answer five charges relating to offenses against three men. His lawyer has previously said he “strenuously denies” the allegations. The former “House of Cards” star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place between 2005 and August, and the victims are now in their 30s and 40s.
- By ROBERT JABLON - Associated Press
-
A California appeals court has ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against renowned director Roman Polanski, who's been a fugitive since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the court on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of a 2010 deposition given by the original prosecutor. Polanski has argued there was judicial misconduct and the victim has also sought to have the material disclosed and the case to end. But the DA's office opposed the release until earlier this week. Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a minor but fled to France before sentencing. His agent in LA couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday night.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The car that Britney Spears was driving ran out of gas Tuesday on a busy California highway — and the cops were called.
‘Love Is Blind’ contestant alleges sleep deprivation, forced isolation and forced drunkenness in lawsuit against reality show
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Netflix and a production company made sure contestants were drunk, sleep-deprived, almost starved and abysmally paid during a grueling production schedule, a former “Love Is Blind” participant alleges in a lawsuit.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Experts will hold a magnifying glass up to TikTok and its role in one of the year's most publicized court trials.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise his role as W'Kabi in the forthcoming sequel to "Black Panther."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bestselling author Khaled Hosseini took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate his 21-year-old daughter for coming out as transgender.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
Few movies open with as much buzz around them as “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapted from Delia Owens' mega-selling novel about a girl who grows up alone in the North Carolina marshes and finds herself accused of murder. More than 12 million copies of the book have been sold, Reese Witherspoon produced the film and there's a theme song by none other than Taylor Swift. And yet, writes Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck, the movie, directed by Olivia Newman, has a guess-you-had-to-read-it feel, with a script that feels hokey and is low on plot and character development. The bright spot: A terrific Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead role. Opens in theaters Friday.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
Netflix has picked Microsoft help deliver the commercials in a cheaper version of its video streaming service expected to launch later this year with a pledge to minimize the intrusions into personal privacy that often accompany digital ads. The alliance announced Wednesday marks a major step toward Netflix’s first foray into advertising after staying commercial-free for 15 years. Netflix announced it would create an ad-supported option three months ago after disclosing it had lost 200,000 subscribers during the first three months of the year amid stiffer competition and rising inflation. Netflix still hasn't disclosed the price of its ad-backed service.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actors Anthony Anderson and Mandy Moore are feeling a little salty after the Primetime Emmy Award nominations snubbed them Tuesday.
- AP
-
Bramwell Tovey, the London-born composer and conductor who’s been the principal conductor and artistic director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra since 2018, has died. The orchestra said in a statement Wednesday that Tovey died Tuesday at his Barrington home surrounded by his family, one day after his 69th birthday. Tovey was diagnosed with a form of sarcoma in May 2019 and underwent surgery in June 2021 that briefly left him cancer-free. The cancer returned in January. He also had transformative tenures as music director at the Winnipeg Symphony and Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in Canada. Tovey was also the music director of the Sarasota Orchestra in Florida.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Joseph Quinn has seen a meteoric rise in celebrity since starring as Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things." Coming face-to-face with his fans at a meet-and-greet in London, though, he was overwhelmed by seeing firsthand just how much they all loved him.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne is set to make his debut at San Diego's Comic-Con International next week. It will be the first public appearance by the 73-year-old heavy-metal vocal legend since before he underwent major neck and back surgery in Los Angeles in mid-June.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It’s no secret that Marvel actors often adhere to strict diets and exercise regimens while preparing to film intense superhero fight sequences. But Chris Hemsworth might be the first to significantly alter his daily food intake in preparation for a kissing scene.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Delia Owens, author of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” the hit novel with a movie adaptation due out this weekend, is still a person of interest in the 1996 execution-style murder of an alleged poacher in Zambia.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Tony Sirico went home to New York for his funeral.
Jane Lynch addresses why she and ‘Glee’ co-star Lea Michele won’t work together in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Jane Lynch is keeping quiet on any drama surrounding this week’s shakeup at Broadway’s “Funny Girl.”