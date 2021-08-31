The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Asked about the revolutionary rhythms and songs created at his Black Ark studios in Kingston, Jamaica, reggae producer, dub innovator and studio icon Lee "Scratch" Perry described a cosmic process occurring deep within his early four-track studio tape recorder.
Video game releases traditionally accelerate in fall and winter, and despite the pandemic altering some launch dates, 2021 is no exception.
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The expansive director's cut of a 2017 film about DC's superhero team tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 7.
Starting with Jordan Peele’s successful “Get Out” (2017), it seems Hollywood finally recognizes that Black characters can be more than victims in the horror genre.
Tylynn Burns, one of the stars of Issa Rae's "Sweet Life: Los Angeles," is born and raised in the City of Angels. And at 26 years old, she is intent on creating her own legacy — and giving back to her family, particularly her father, who has been incarcerated since she was 4 months old.
With a storied six-decade career, the late Ed Asner packed his repertoire with dozens of beloved characters and many, many cameos and guest appearances.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A storied New Orleans jazz site where a young Louis Armstrong once worked toppled when Ida blew through Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S.
Before Ed Asner’s death Sunday, the “Mary Tyler Moore” star reflected on his iconic TV career, his political activism and his aggravation that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, his ex-nephew by marriage, faces a recall election.
“Donda” by Kanye West (Def Jam/UMG)
(Almost all) the ladies are back for “The View.”
CHICAGO — An actor can make a good living, and even flourish, across an entire career without finding the role that truly understands him.
Adam Levine knows it's brutal out here for young, flourishing artists such as Olivia Rodrigo who are navigating the music industry while others try to undermine their success.
When it comes to the Marvel movies, the hope is that the talented directors they hire to helm each project can bring a bit of their own sensibility to the proceedings. Whether it’s Taika Waititi’s goofy humor that underscores “Thor: Ragnarok” or Ryan Coogler’s sense of soulful sorrow in “Bla…
“Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America,” by Eyal Press (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
Jon Stewart is coming back to TV.
Longtime rocker Ron Bushy, who performed for years with the band Iron Butterfly, died Sunday at age 79, the group announced.
Patty Jenkins was the canary in the coal mine, and now she wants out.
In the photo, the baby floats below the surface of the aquamarine water, posed like a skydiver, with outstretched arms. The 4-month-old appears to be reaching for a $1 bill baited on a fishhook. His tiny penis is visible, dangling in the water.
This fall, the most expansive mega-franchise in Hollywood gets even bigger. In one corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Awkwafina speeds through director Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Sept. 3) as Katy, BFF to Simu Liu's groundbreaking eponymous supe…
NEW YORK (AP) — Neela is a young girl who loves cooking with her mom. Saturday is her favorite day of the week. That's the day they go to the green market.
“The Heart Principle,” by Helen Hoang (Berkley)
“A Slow Fire Burning,” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead Books)
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 5-11:
LOS ANGELES — For her 16th birthday, Addison Rae was gifted a trip to Los Angeles. This wasn't as extravagant as it sounds. Money was tight, with the family subsisting off of her father's salary as a trailer home salesman in Louisiana. So when the teenager's mother agreed to the L.A. trip, s…
After a 2020 fall film festival season that saw events diminished, canceled or going completely virtual, I'd like to say that we're finally returning to a sense of normalcy now that Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York are upon us. And, yes, all four of the fall's big festivals will be up…
BEIJING (AP) — Universal Studios announced Monday that its first theme park in China will open in the country's capital in September.
Don't crack that celebratory bottle of Rolling Rock just yet. While HBO would love to air a second season of "Mare of Easttown" and viewers would kill to see more of Mare and her vape pipe, neither creator Brad Ingelsby nor star Kate Winslet have quite committed to bringing everyone's favori…
In the opening moments of the Oakland, California-set “Clickbait,” viewers learn that Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) — a seemingly devoted husband and father — has suddenly disappeared without a trace. That is until a disturbing video appears online of a badly beaten Nick holding a sign that c…
Sturgill Simpson
Once "Batwoman" showrunner Caroline Dries knew that the best way for the series to move forward following the departure of its original lead actor was to introduce a brand-new character to carry the mantle, her world opened up creatively.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — If you saw multiple Santas walking the snow-spattered streets of downtown Wilmington on Aug. 25, there’s no need for alarm.
Maybe he always planned to release it on a Sunday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Patrons attending the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's fall concert series will have to show proof that they're vaccinated against COVID-19, although initially they can also submit negative coronavirus test results.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A home in the Jackson neighborhood of Belhaven is being used to film a movie starring Mississippi native Morgan Freeman.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Shakespeare Festival, which began in a high school auditorium in 1972, is undergoing a $1.6 million renovation in advance of its 50th season.
Director Denis Villeneuve has been to the world’s top film festivals, from Cannes to Toronto, but Venice holds a special spot.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters overnight slowed the march of the Caldor fire as it inched toward the Lake Tahoe Basin Saturday morning, taking advantage of favorable weather conditions, but still stymied by rough terrain.