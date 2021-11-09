The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

Joe Pera reveals the secrets behind TV's quietest, most artful comedy

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

These are trying times, but we may take some comfort in the fact that a third season of "Joe Pera Talks With You" premiered Sunday on Adult Swim. That such a singular and delicate thing has survived, even thrived, in the roiling seas of television is a seemingly small but not inconsiderable …

Ap
AP

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review

  • +3
  • By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he me…

With victims ID'd, many questions remain in Houston tragedy
Ap
AP

With victims ID'd, many questions remain in Houston tragedy

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAMIE STENGLE - Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying about his son, who wasn't answering his phone.

Ap
AP

Norman Rockwell painting sells for whopping $3.6 million

  • Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.)

WINCHENDON, Mass. (AP) — A veterans organization in Massachusetts sold an original 1945 Norman Rockwell painting for $3.6 million at auction over the weekend in order to raise funds after years of dwindling revenue made worse by the pandemic.

Ap
AP

Game-changing 'American Rust' finale begs for a Season 2

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

When "American Rust" showrunner Dan Futterman says that Season 1 of his western Pennsylvania-filmed Showtime series went from "5 miles an hour to 90 miles an hour" during its final few episodes, he's putting it mildly.

Ap
AP

Movie review: Like its title pooch, 'Clifford' a throwback with lots of heart

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings. Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Cliffo…