The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Lifestyles
AP

Tom Ford wraps NY Fashion Week with a show of disco glam

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Champagne was cold and the front row star studded Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of disco glam.

Entertainment
AP

‘Shang-Chi’ earns largest second-weekend box office since start of pandemic

  • Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” maintained the top spot at the box office in its second weekend of theatrical release, adding $35.8 million for a cumulative $145.6 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from measurement firm ComScore. Globally, the film h…

'Shang-Chi' tops box office again with $35.8 million
Business
AP

'Shang-Chi' tops box office again with $35.8 million

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Business
AP

Poignant return for Met Opera after lengthy pandemic pause

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Even before the first note, there were a pair of standing ovations — one when the chorus filed in and another when concertmaster Benjamin Bowman walked on to tune up the orchestra.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Entertainment
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

National
AP

Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and harassment.