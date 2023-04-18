The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
A major defamation lawsuit against Fox News is set to go to trial, carrying the potential to shed additional light on former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies and reveal more about how the right-leaning network operates. The trial could even redefine libel law in the United States. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has produced evidence that prominent people at Fox didn’t believe the fraud allegations being made against the voting machine company, even as the network gave the Republican then-president’s allies airtime to repeat them. New York-based Fox contends it was reporting newsworthy charges made by Trump's supporters and is supported legally by libel standards.
MIAMI — There’s an art to repping your hometown.
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
With just a glance at the poster, you know "Beef" is going to be something different.
An award-winning satire tops the DVD releases for the week of April 25.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was 36 hours after the Pulse nightclub massacre of 2016 when Rick Todd decided the history of gay, lesbian and transgender people in Central Florida needed to be told. Sitting in a meeting of LGBTQ leaders reacting to the tragedy, he realized the help that would be forthco…
Viewers have come to expect certain aesthetic flourishes from "Love is Blind," Netflix's smash hit reality show — er, "experiment" — following couples who get engaged before ever seeing each other.
J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, has entered a South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month compulsory military service. He's become the group’s second member to join the country’s army. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency, says the 29-year-old singer entered the camp on Tuesday. In December, BTS member Jin became the band’s first to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. There was a heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members.
Where is the line between art, and advertising? The unresolved question is testing the direct democracy of a small New England town, where a painting of pastries has led to zoning dispute, a First Amendment lawsuit and a local vote. It started with a well-intentioned high school art project, covering a blank wall over a roadside bakery in Conway, New Hampshire. The mural above Leavitt’s Country Bakery shows the sun shining over mountains made of chocolate and strawberry donuts, a cinnamon roll and a blueberry muffin. The zoning board says the painted pastries over the bakery make it advertising as well as art, so the mural is a sign that's four sizes too big.
Writers of film and television have voted overwhelmingly to give their union leadership the authority to call a strike if a new contract agreement is not reached with producers. In an email to members Monday, leaders of the Writers Guild of America said nearly 98% of voters said yes to the strike authorization. The writers' current contract expires May 1, and leaders could call for a walkout as soon as the following day. Issues include pay and writers' ability to work for multiple projects. The group representing studios says the vote has been an expected tactic since talks began, and they are committed to a fair and reasonable contract.
SEATTLE — After more than three years of contentious litigation, Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell have reached an agreement paving the way for a future Soundgarden album. Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, news of the accord was announced by Cornell, the wife of late frontman Chris Co…
LOS ANGELES — Leaders of the Writers Guild of America secured a strong showing of support from its members on Monday, moving the union closer to a possible work stoppage that would disrupt Hollywood production and ripple across Southern California’s economy.
NEW YORK — Monday marked a new era for ABC’s “Live,” with Mark Consuelos debuting as wife Kelly Ripa’s full-time co-host.
F. Murray Abraham's time on "Mythic Quest" was cut short in 2022, much to fans' surprise. A new report explains why.
Love may be blind.
Ahmad Jamal was a jazz piano master whose feathery touch, lyrical elegance and pinpoint command of dynamics and the space between notes profoundly inspired Miles Davis and a host of other famous admirers. While he could play spirited cadenzas with the best of them, Jamal made saying more wit…
The widow of singer Chris Cornell and his former bandmates in Soundgarden say they have resolved her lawsuit against them. The agreement announced Monday clears the way for the release of the band's final recordings more than five years after his death. Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden in 2019 over royalties from recordings her husband made that she said were intended to be a solo project, but the band contended were part of their partnership. In a joint statement, the two sides say the deal will allow fans of the famed Seattle band to hear the final songs they were working on before Cornell's 2017 death.
In her lyrical memoir, poet Maggie Smith outlines the trauma coming from the dissolution of her marriage. Smith seems to have the idyllic life: a devoted husband, two kids, lots of friends and a big house in a leafy town in Ohio where her family has lived for generations. And she’s nationally recognized for her poetry, including the 2016 viral hit poem “Good Bones.” But the idyllic life is shattered when Smith discovers a postcard her husband has written to another woman. The betrayal calls into question everything she took for granted, writes Associated Press writer Mae Anderson,
Janet Jackson kicked off her highly anticipated Together Again tour this weekend in Florida with an epic, 40-plus-song set list and a guest appearance from "Today" co-host Sheinelle Jones.
Thirty years after the violent ending of the Texas siege at Waco, leaving 76 people dead, facts remain murky and misinformation abounds. In “Koresh,” author Stephan Talty offers a comprehensive look at the life of David Koresh and how he slowly took control of the Branch Davidians and preached an increasingly doomsday-centered message, gathering plenty of teenage “wives” along the way. Talty draws from interviews with people both inside and outside of Waco during the siege and plenty of archival material, to paint a detailed picture of a dark chapter in U.S. history, Associated Press writer Mae Anderson writes.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are ratcheting up pressure on Walt Disney World. They announced on Monday plans to introduce legislation that would end an exemption for Disney parks, allowing the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to inspect Disney rides. The announcement is the latest in a tit-for-tat between Disney and the governor that started last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. In retaliation, Florida lawmakers passed, and DeSantis signed, legislation reorganizing Disney World’s company-controlled government, allowing the governor to appoint the five members of the Board of Supervisors instead of Disney.
Beau may be afraid but Ari Aster certainly isn’t. Of the many words used to describe the writer-director’s previous two films — “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” — timidity was never of them. But if any doubts remained about just how far Aster is willing to go, “Beau Is Afraid” should pacify them. Not because of the degree of terror within it; by Aster’s high standards, “Beau Is Afraid” is notably less ghastly than his first two outings, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But it’s even more grotesque, more self-evidently pulled from its director’s psyche, more a work of a brazen filmmaker’s uncensored, runaway imagination. The film is in theaters Friday.
LOS ANGELES — Amazon Studios' big-budget spy thriller "Citadel" is set to become the highest-spending TV production to relocate to California in the history of the state's film and TV tax incentive program, as the technology behemoth shifts production from Britain for the show's second season.