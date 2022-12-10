The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

SATURDAY WPSU

New this week: 'Banshees,' Whitney Houston, 'High on Life'
  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from rapper Ab-Soul, the irreverent shoot-’em-up video game “High on Life” and rising comedian Atsuko Okatsuka debuts her first HBO comedy special called “The Intruder.” David Letterman travels to Ukraine to sit down with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a special one-off episode of Netflix’s “My Next Guest,” and PBS will broadcast the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony founded by William, The Prince of Wales, recognizing individuals for their environmental work. Also, Nikyatu Jusu makes one of the more arresting directorial debuts of the year in Amazon Studios’ “Nanny.”

Review: SZA's perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’
  • By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press

It's been five years since SZA released her debut album “Ctrl,” an album praised by fans and critics alike. On her long-awaited second record “SOS," she created a long, ambitious album with hardly a single miss. The Associated Press' Karena Phan writes that SZA's vocal range and experimental takes on the R&B genre keep the 23-track record captivating from start to finish. The album includes collaborations with indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Travis Scott proves she can nail traditional R&B sounds but isn’t afraid to experiment with indie alternative, pop-punk, lo-fi and more. The album is out now.

Sound Advice: Holiday gift guide 2022

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

This year’s gift guide not only features exceptional products, but some exceptional deals that are sure to be appreciated this year.

'Aftersun,' 'Banshees' lead AP's best films of 2022
  • By JAKE COYLE and LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writers

Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their picks for the best films of the year. Charlotte Wells shattering debut “Aftersun” tops Coyle's top 10. Martin McDonagh's friendship parable “The Banshees of Inisherin" leads Bahr's list. Other films that stood out to the critics include the Japanese anime “Belle,” Todd Fields' Cate Blanchett-led “Tár," the Korean noir “Decision to Leave," Sarah Polley's ensemble drama “Women Talking," the Steven Soderbergh thriller “Kimi" and Steven Spielberg's autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” Korean master Park Chan-wook's “Decision to Leave” and Noah Baumbach's “White Noise” also made Bahr and Coyle's lists.

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Georgia

  • Lautaro Grinspan - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leader takes viewers on an aerial tour of Hall County, Georgia. There are shots of sprawling forests and bucolic Flowery Branch, a small town on the shores of Lake Lanier.

Commentary: Harry and Meghan throw the gauntlet to William and Kate

  • Martin Ivens - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)

Some of the blows were low. In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s slick new Netflix documentary, Prince Harry took aim at his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his father, King Charles, while his wife Meghan swiped at her sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.