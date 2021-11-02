The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A movie depicting Aretha Franklin's journey to becoming the Queen of Soul tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 9.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — “Y’all can choose an ending for this next sketch,” came the word from the stage, at the late show of the Second City e.t.c. Stage. “Do you want heartfelt or funny?”
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
The K-pop fans are crazy for Korea.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cody Rigsby was rarely recognized on New York's Fire Island. It was a sanctuary, a place where "nobody knew my quote-unquote celebrity," says the Peloton instructor, who has been inspiring users to climb imaginary hills since 2014.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kevin Durant has back-to-back NBA championship rings and 11 all-star game appearances. Now, the Brooklyn Nets forward also has his name on an Apple TV+ series, “Swagger,” set in the world of youth basketball and inspired by his own experiences.
Blake Saint David has a debut EP and a powerful sound — and to think it all started with ‘Spider-Man’
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — “With great power comes great responsibility” is more than just a catchphrase for musician Blake Saint David. It informs how they approach their musical pursuits.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
By bringing “Eternals” to life, director Chloé Zhao hopes to show superheroes come from all different backgrounds.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake as the Braves and Astros play baseball’s most important games of the year.
- By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump was threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked him to help “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden, Raffensperger writes in a new book.
- AP
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas radio host was sentenced to three life prison sentences Monday for a Ponzi scheme in which he bilked elderly listeners out of millions of dollars.
- AP
HOUSTON (AP) — Television ratings are up for the World Series along with its return to its usual format with games in each team’s city.
- Noah Goldberg - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A combative Jay-Z called the work done by a perfume company suing him “lazy” and “crappy” when he appeared on the stand In Manhattan Supreme Court Monday.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bravo is packing its passport and heading to the Middle East: The “Real Housewives” franchise is going to Dubai.
Bob Dylan's 'Springtime in New York' box set is an ear-opening alternate history of his 'lost' 1980s
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Bob Dylan, "Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16, 1980-1985" (Columbia/Legacy)
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — "Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby," recorded for Netflix at the Pantages Theatre in 2019, ended up getting an Emmy nomination. That may be one reason Jeff Foxworthy chose the same venue to tape his own special for the streaming giant.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama's next promotion for her memoir “Becoming” will center on college students.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Heeeeee’s back! And there will be blood. After an eight-year absence, everybody’s favorite avenging serial killer, “Dexter,” will return to Showtime on Sunday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Tom Hanks stars in an apocalyptic drama on Apple TV+ called “Finch” in which his scientist character brings his dog and his robot on a post-apocalyptic road trip. It comes out Friday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
According to "Army of Thieves," the art of safecracking simply comes down to listening. No matter the safe nor how intricate the model, an ear to its door while spinning the dial is the key to unlocking all of its treasures. Ear, door, voila! You're in.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Kal Penn, of “Harold & Kumar” fame, had dual public announcements last week, coming out to People as he revealed his engagement to his longtime partner, Josh.