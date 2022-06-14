The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
A leading progressive media company, founded by three former members of the Obama administration, has formed a book imprint with the independent publisher Zando. On Tuesday, Zando announced that it would partner with Crooked Media, founded in 2017 by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, for an imprint called Crooked Media Reads. Crooked Media is known for such podcasts as “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It.” The three Crooked Media founders say in a statement that they want to “point listeners to brilliant authors helping to break down the big challenges we face as a country.”
- Stephen Schaefer - Boston Herald (TNS)
An Oscar and Emmy winner for his innovative special effects work in films like the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “Jurassic Park” and “RoboCop,” Phil Tippett quit Hollywood to pursue an intensely personal vision.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Surprise, "Bel-Air" fans: Will and Carlton like each other IRL.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Emmy voting begins this week, bringing to an end all the pop-up promo installations (if Netflix needs a place to stash that creepy robot doll, there's room in my backyard) and restoring a measure of sanity to conscientious television academy members who have been diligently watching, watchin…
‘Finding Your Laughter’ documents the struggle of a Chicago family with Alzheimer’s, and how improv made that burden just a bit lighter
- María Paula Mijares Torres - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — One day, Arlieta Hall’s father forgot that you don’t go to Best Buy to get chairs. On another day, he thought her brother was his younger self. That was when Arlieta realized that Alzheimer’s had hit the smartest man she knew.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Years after retiring from the Yankees, Derek Jeter wanted to take a big swing.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The most emotionally committed music of Angel Olsen's career grew out of the possibility that she might quit making it at any minute.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A meta film featuring a singular actor tops the DVD releases for the week of June 21.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
In a legal case closely watched by libraries and the publishing industry, a federal judge in Maryland struck down a state law requiring publishers to make e-books available on “reasonable terms” to libraries if they were also being offered to the general public. The Association of American Publishers, the industry’s trade organization, had contended that the bill violated the United States Copyright Act by allowing states to regulate publishing transactions. Judge Deborah L. Boardman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland issued her decision Monday, four months after she had enjoined the Maryland law.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Post Malone has welcomed his first daughter.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The “Toy Story” films, once an almost perfect trilogy, were already stretching toward infinity and beyond with “Toy Story 4,” a nine-years-later-sequel that was perhaps propelled less by a need for narrative closure than it was box-office imperatives. What’s compelling “Lightyear” is even harder to say, but there is a bland, vaguely “Planes” feeling here that smacks of a straight-to-video spinoff, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Ironically, it’s the first Pixar film in more than two years to debut exclusively in theaters. It opens Friday.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dutch fans of the Rolling Stones are learning they can’t always get what they want after the legendary band canceled an upcoming show.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Roddy Ricch is a free man.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Acclaimed character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose prolific career ranged from collaborations with director Paul Thomas Anderson, including “Magnolia” and “Boogie Nights,” to a scene-stealing turn as hard-bitten library cop Lt. Bookman on “Seinfeld,” died Sunday at age 90.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
Italy’s furniture and design industry sought to excite at the Milan Furniture Fair after a two-year pandemic delay. It offered unapologetic, over-the-top statement pieces and multi-purpose furnishings adapted to small spaces. There were also sustainable creations by young designers pushing the industry toward a greener path. After a pandemic redecorating boom, the industry is looking to an uncertain future with raw materials shortages, higher transport costs and general economic uncertainty. Yet the world’s premiere furniture and design fair kept the focus on innovation. It recorded a rebound in attendance during six days of previews that closed Sunday, even without visitors from Russia, discouraged by war, and China, blocked by COVID travel restrictions.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Chris Hemsworth plays an eccentric visionary in “Spiderhead,” a sci-fi satire about a luxury, minimum security prison where the prisoners are subjected to experimental mood-altering drugs that's been adapted from a George Saunders short story. One of the inmates, played by Miles Teller, begins to question this existence when the effects start getting weirder. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that much imagination had to go into stretching Saunders' lean story into a starry, feature blockbuster and only some of it works, though Hemsworth is an undeniable highlight. Rated R, “Spiderhead” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Original “Scream” stars Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy have voiced their support for Neve Campbell after the actor walked away from the sixth film in the horror franchise because of a salary dispute.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — "Jackass" star Stephen Gilchrist Glover will turn 48 the day before he performs in Minneapolis. Don't bother wishing him a happy birthday.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
The Metropolitan Opera sold 56% of ticket dollar capacity this season as it returned from a 1 1/2-year absence. The institution managed 196 staged performances without a cancellation but sales were down from 69% during the last pre-pandemic season of 2018-19. The United States’ largest performing-arts organization, whose season began Sept. 27 and ended Saturday, sold 61% of available tickets without regard for discounting, down from 75% in 2018-19. Prior to the pandemic, the 2019-20 season was on track to finish with 72% of dollar capacity and 76% of tickets sold. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the final 58 performances.
- AP
The New York Philharmonic is restoring salaries of musicians to pre-pandemic levels as it prepares to return to Lincoln Center’s Geffen Hall for the 2022-23 season. A four-year contract agreed to in December 2020 during a season canceled due to the coronavirus had called for players to earn 75% of minimum scale through Aug. 31, 2023, which comes to $2,214 weekly. The orchestra says salaries will be restored to a $2,952 weekly minimum starting Sept. 21. The orchestra canceled its 2020-21 season due to the pandemic and split this season largely between Alice Tully Hall and Rose Theater.
- AP
Celebrated American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino can now add doctor to his long list of titles. The actor, director, screenwriter and author received an honorary doctorate from Israel’s Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Monday. The university said it was recognizing the two-time Academy Award-winner for his “critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director, and actor.” Tarantino, who in 2018 married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, splits his time between Tel Aviv and Hollywood. Tarantino’s films are known for their signature dark humor. They have garnered global recognition, including seven Academy Awards. His films Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained won him the Oscars for best original screenplay.