The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York
National
AP

Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A watercolor by Vincent van Gogh that was seized by the Nazis during World War II will be sold next month at auction in New York, where it is expected to fetch a price of $20 million or more, the auction house Christie's announced.

Entertainment
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • AP

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 18, 2021 :

Entertainment
AP

Netflix takes a hit over fallout from Chappelle special

  • Wendy Lee and Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — After getting blowback on Twitter, the social media team behind Netflix’s Twitter handle for LGBTQ+ storytelling unleashed their frustration, saying “this week f—ing sucks.”

Entertainment
AP

Review: Ridley Scott's epic 'The Last Duel' rebukes the patriarchy in every era

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Toward the end of Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," an epic evisceration of bad men and worse hair, a court official argues that a woman must experience sexual pleasure in order to conceive a child. "A rape," he concludes, "cannot cause a pregnancy." That's your cue to scoff at the dire intell…

Entertainment
AP

Review: Lost lovers looking for a 'Needle in a Timestack'

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It's probably best for audiences to leave the expectation of hard science out of the sci-fi in adapter-director John Ridley's "Needle in a Timestack." The futuristic romance is likely best viewed as a metaphorical meditation on the inevitability of love, rather than a time-travel adventure w…

Entertainment
AP

'The Velvet Underground' review: Doc explores bands roots, from inside

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

As much about the New York City art scene that birthed it as it is about the band itself, "The Velvet Underground" presents an obtuse look at the seminal '60s rock outfit that doesn't adhere to any of the normal rules of music documentaries.

Entertainment
AP

Nina Metz: TV and film crews may go on strike as early as Monday. They are fighting for reasonable work hours. This has been a long time coming

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Work on TV and film sets might come to a standstill as soon as Monday if 60,000 crew members working nationwide go on strike. In Chicago, that could affect a number of projects including the Dick Wolf shows for NBC, a forthcoming reboot of sci-fi drama “The 4400,” a series for AMC called “61…

Entertainment
AP

Did Brittany Murphy marry a 'con man'? His ex says she barely escaped a similar fate

  • Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Riding the Paris Métro home from her office in 2007, Elizabeth Ragsdale began flipping through an issue of Us Weekly given to her by the receptionist at the law firm where she worked as a paralegal. But just as she was about to sink into the magazine's tales of Lindsay Lohan and Brangelina, …