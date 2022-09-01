The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

Review: In 'Honk for Jesus,' a megachurch mockumentary
• By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown give fully committed performances in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” so why does the film so lack faith in itself? Framed as a mockumentary about a Southern Baptist megachurch weathering a scandal, Adamma Ebo's film often simply dispenses with its premise. “Honk for Jesus” in the end doesn’t aim for anything like the madcap parody of, say, HBO’s riotous “The Righteous Gemstones,” writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But it may have been more successful if it took the approach of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and kept its camera glued to the first lady of the church, played by Hall.

AP Emmy pundits call a win for 'Succession,' split on comedy
• By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writers

  • By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writers

So many TV shows, so few nominees who will end up with trophies at the Primetime Emmy Awards. A total of 25 Emmys will be presented during the Sept. 12 ceremony in the glamor categories including acting and best comedy, drama and limited series. Past winners Jean Smart of “Hacks” and Bill Hader of “Barry” are among the contenders. There’s a real twist this year: Netflix’s South Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” is the first non–English language drama to be nominated. AP's Emmy pundits are calling best drama series for “Succession,” but split on best comedy between “Abbott Elementary” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Fall Preview: 'The Woman King' comes for the throne
• By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

When “The Woman King” rises up in theaters on Sept. 16, it will emerge as a potent force on a movie landscape that has seldom seen something like it. Drawing from the real 19th century history of the Agojie, women warriors who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey, present-day Benin, “The Woman King” is muscular action-drama that puts female power front and center at a time when women’s rights are seen as imperiled. Viola Davis stars as their general, Nanisca. “The Woman King” will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in early September before Sony Pictures opens it in theaters.

Sound Advice: Looking for an iPod replacement and comparing similar soundbars

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I have had an iPod Nano for many years and have loved it. I teach classes where I play music from my iPod (7th Generation) with it connected to a speaker via Bluetooth. I populated the music by copying music from the many CDs I own to my Windows PC and iTunes, and then use iTunes to popul…

For Noah Baumbach, 'White Noise' is about life and death
• By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Noah Baumbach's “White Noise” is opening the Venice International Film Festival, where it is among the films playing in competition. The film, based on a book by Don DeLillo, stars Adam Driver as Jack Gladney, a college professor focused on the study of Adolf Hitler. He lives with his wife played by Greta Gerwig and their children and stepchildren, played by Sam Nivola, Raffey Cassidy and May Nivola. The director says the film “is the story of American culture and being surrounded by American culture.” Netflix is debuting the film in theaters first on Nov. 25, before it hits the streaming service on Dec. 30.

Catherine Deneuve eyes lifetime achievement award in Venice
• By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Catherine Deneuve is not that fond of reminiscing, even as she prepares to collect a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice International Film Festival. She tells reporters "we don’t have time to look backwards ... This is our present and we have to continue to go forward.” At 78, the legendary French actor is as busy as ever. She’s just wrapped up one film in Paris and is starting another soon in Belgium. Though she is often described as an icon of cinema, Deneuve rejects the term for herself. She also said she doesn’t think she was ever a “sex symbol” either.  But she still treasures the films she made with directors Jacques Demy and François Truffaut.