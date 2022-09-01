Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown give fully committed performances in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” so why does the film so lack faith in itself? Framed as a mockumentary about a Southern Baptist megachurch weathering a scandal, Adamma Ebo's film often simply dispenses with its premise. “Honk for Jesus” in the end doesn’t aim for anything like the madcap parody of, say, HBO’s riotous “The Righteous Gemstones,” writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But it may have been more successful if it took the approach of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and kept its camera glued to the first lady of the church, played by Hall.