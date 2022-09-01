The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An investigation into Dan Schneider, a former top producer at Nickelodeon who was let go in 2018, has shed light on new allegations of misconduct during his reign at the children’s cable network, where he allegedly fostered a “maddening, disgusting, controlling little bubble.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown give fully committed performances in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” so why does the film so lack faith in itself? Framed as a mockumentary about a Southern Baptist megachurch weathering a scandal, Adamma Ebo's film often simply dispenses with its premise. “Honk for Jesus” in the end doesn’t aim for anything like the madcap parody of, say, HBO’s riotous “The Righteous Gemstones,” writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But it may have been more successful if it took the approach of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and kept its camera glued to the first lady of the church, played by Hall.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Sterling K. Brown is best known for his dramatic turn for six seasons as earnest Randall Pearson on "This is Us."
- By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writers
So many TV shows, so few nominees who will end up with trophies at the Primetime Emmy Awards. A total of 25 Emmys will be presented during the Sept. 12 ceremony in the glamor categories including acting and best comedy, drama and limited series. Past winners Jean Smart of “Hacks” and Bill Hader of “Barry” are among the contenders. There’s a real twist this year: Netflix’s South Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” is the first non–English language drama to be nominated. AP's Emmy pundits are calling best drama series for “Succession,” but split on best comedy between “Abbott Elementary” and “Only Murders in the Building.”
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
When “The Woman King” rises up in theaters on Sept. 16, it will emerge as a potent force on a movie landscape that has seldom seen something like it. Drawing from the real 19th century history of the Agojie, women warriors who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey, present-day Benin, “The Woman King” is muscular action-drama that puts female power front and center at a time when women’s rights are seen as imperiled. Viola Davis stars as their general, Nanisca. “The Woman King” will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in early September before Sony Pictures opens it in theaters.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Bob Newhart was not married to Suzanne Pleshette. He never had a Michigan Avenue office. He never lived in a Sheridan Road high rise.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Roseanne” alum Michael Fishman “was told” he would not be along for the ride of the upcoming “The Conners” season, but is taking the exit in stride, the 40-year-old actor confirmed in a statement to People.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
And so it came to pass, in the 21st year after the arrival of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" — and eight years after "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," the conclusion of its prequel trilogy — that a prequel prequel was mounted upon Amazon's Prime Video in the f…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sigourney Weaver’s still a working girl — and plans on keeping it that way.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Sherri Shepherd is planning to bring the laughs to daytime television.
‘Lost Ollie’ review: The secret lives of toys and the shattering effects of grief. It’s a combo that never fails
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
If “Lost Ollie” were a movie released in theaters a decade or so ago, rather than a four-part series on Netflix, it’s entirely possible it would have become part of our pop cultural fabric, like “WALL-E” or “Up.”
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
As the horrors of World War II continue to resonate throughout our collective memory, writer/director Ben Parker mines that time period for his historical action/horror film “Burial,” and finds an original concept within that well-known milieu.
Review: ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is Amazon’s lavish bid for buzz. It’s off to a pretty good start
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
They dwell in utterly different worlds. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spinoff, ”House of the Dragon,” is the one with beautifully candlelit buttocks and a steady supply of spilled entrails. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the other one.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.'
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I have had an iPod Nano for many years and have loved it. I teach classes where I play music from my iPod (7th Generation) with it connected to a speaker via Bluetooth. I populated the music by copying music from the many CDs I own to my Windows PC and iTunes, and then use iTunes to popul…
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Madonna is feeling like a queen on a throne.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jeff Garlin's character on "The Goldbergs" will be dead when the 10th season of the sitcom premieres on ABC next month.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Days after four people accused Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of sexual misconduct and assault, the band kicked off its European tour seemingly without a hitch in Ireland.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Before the Sept. 12 premiere of her upcoming daytime talk show, Sherri Shepherd sat for a master class with talk show royalty Oprah Winfrey.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Noah Baumbach's “White Noise” is opening the Venice International Film Festival, where it is among the films playing in competition. The film, based on a book by Don DeLillo, stars Adam Driver as Jack Gladney, a college professor focused on the study of Adolf Hitler. He lives with his wife played by Greta Gerwig and their children and stepchildren, played by Sam Nivola, Raffey Cassidy and May Nivola. The director says the film “is the story of American culture and being surrounded by American culture.” Netflix is debuting the film in theaters first on Nov. 25, before it hits the streaming service on Dec. 30.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Catherine Deneuve is not that fond of reminiscing, even as she prepares to collect a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice International Film Festival. She tells reporters "we don’t have time to look backwards ... This is our present and we have to continue to go forward.” At 78, the legendary French actor is as busy as ever. She’s just wrapped up one film in Paris and is starting another soon in Belgium. Though she is often described as an icon of cinema, Deneuve rejects the term for herself. She also said she doesn’t think she was ever a “sex symbol” either. But she still treasures the films she made with directors Jacques Demy and François Truffaut.