The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4. His infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 about his ties with the late sex-offender Jeffry Epstein will be “reimagined” as part of the program. The interview was widely considered a public relations catastrophe for the Duke of York. Critics tore into the prince after the interview for his perceived lack of empathy for Epstein's sex abuse victims. “Prince Andrew: The Musical” will send up the life and times of the duke.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wedding bells are ringing — again — for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot at a formal ceremony in Georgia over the weekend after a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Brian Stelter may be leaving CNN, but the job’s not done yet, he vowed Sunday.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Leon Vitali, the “Barry Lyndon” actor who became one of Stanley Kubrick’s closest associates, has died. He was 74. His family tells The Associated Press Sunday that Vitali died Friday in Los Angeles. Though Vitali was often described as Kubrick’s assistant, Tony Zierra’s 2017 documentary “Filmworker” shed light on Vitali’s enormous and largely unsung contributions to the work of one of cinema’s greatest figures from “The Shining” through “Eyes Wide Shut.” He did everything from casting and coaching actors to overseeing restorations. Vitali even once set up a video monitor so that Kubrick could keep an eye on his dying cat.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
‘Reliable Sources’ host Brian Stelter insists he's still rooting for CNN, even as the network canceled the 30-year show on the media this week, and he's exiting. But he said CNN must still find a way to hold the media accountable, and that it was not partisan to stand up for decency, democracy and dialogue. He said it's not partisan to stand up to demagogues. CNN hasn't spoken publicly about why the show was ended, but it is actively looking for ways to reduce the hostility of conservative viewers. Stelter, a persistent critic of Fox News, was a frequent target of Republicans.
- AP
A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. The 78-year-old actor was charged Friday with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment after the Aug. 12-14 Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill. Monster Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, a “celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.” The company said it also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report. A Busey representative hasn't returned a message seeking comment.
- AP
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favors a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland. He claims the 96-year old monarch is also partial to fresh strawberries, which she will eat three or four days a weeks when they are in season. But the chef says woe betides anyone who tries to give her out-of-season berries. The Palace would not comment on the queen’s sandwich preferences.
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
When in doubt, make them laugh.
- AP
Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month. Police in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill said Saturday that the 78-year-old Malibu, California, resident was charged the day before with criminal sexual contact and harassment. Police say the charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill. The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event. A representative for the actor didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
A bronze statue of an enslaved woman from Massachusetts who went to court to win her freedom in 1781 is being unveiled in the Berkshires this weekend. The statue of Elizabeth Freeman will be unveiled Sunday during a ceremony in Sheffield expected to attract about 200 people. Freeman was inspired to sue for her freedom by the words of the Sheffield Resolves and the state constitution that both say all men are free and equal. Historians say the case essentially ended slavery in Massachusetts. The effort to raise the statue was spearheaded by state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.