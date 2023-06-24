PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The selection of 19-year-old basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama by the San Antonio Spurs was must see-TV Thursday night. The first round of the NBA draft averaged a record 4,928,000 viewers on ESPN and ABC, according to Nielsen. This is the third year that the first round has been on both networks. It was also the most-viewed program across television for the night. Overall, draft coverage for both rounds on ESPN averaged 3,743,000 viewers, a 23% increase over last year.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Dermot Mulroney used his time on "The View" to promote more than just a new TV show.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Jennifer Lawrence has been talking about wanting to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb and Dumber” experience, to cite one of her favorites. That changes Friday with “No Hard Feelings,” a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor made for her. Lawrence tells The Associated Press she's “always wanted to do a comedy.”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The Sundance Institute might be best known for its annual film festival in Park City, Utah, but the screenwriting and directing labs have been just as, if not more, influential in helping to launch the first films of many of Hollywood’s top filmmakers over the past 40 years. Alumni include Ryan Coogler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Nia DaCosta, Taika Waititi, Lulu Wang, Charlotte Wells and this year’s best director winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The labs, which started in 1981, were the brainchild of Robert Redford. And, since the beginning, the beating heart of that community has been Michelle Satter.
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Though Pharrell Williams made a splash debut as the men's creative director of Louis Vuitton this week, he said the "Louis Vuitton Don" nickname still belongs to someone else.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
No hard feelings, but if you're a Method actor, Jennifer Lawrence wants nothing to do with you.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The theatrical requirements for movies vying for the Oscars top prize just got a little tougher. After three years of adjusted standards due to the pandemic, starting next year best picture hopefuls will have to spend more time in theaters to qualify for the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. That's according to new guidelines announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this week. In addition to the longstanding rule that best picture contenders must have a one week “qualifying run” in one of six major U.S cities, those movies now must also now play for an additional seven days in ten of the top 50 U.S. markets.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
A movie made up entirely of two people having a very long conversation is a tricky balancing act; it's thoroughly impressive if you can pull it off, but usually it involves a few slips off the wire. Seattle filmmaker Megan Griffiths' latest, "I'll Show You Mine," is impeccably filmed and tho…
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 6/26/2023
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The team behind the action-adventure "Horizon" video games is still mourning the loss of actor Lance Reddick, who died in March.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Tony winner Sheldon Harnick, best known for penning the lyrics to the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” has died. He was 99.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After selling out a headlining show to celebrate the Honda Center in Anaheim’s 30th anniversary on Sept. 9, No Doubt frontwoman and pop star Gwen Stefani dropped a new single, “True Babe,” on Friday.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After a shooting at Insomniac Events’ Beyond Wonderland Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington on June 17 that killed two former Southern California residents and injured several others, fans of the popular electronic music festival promoter’s events have expressed sa…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Model Jessica White accused TV host Nick Cannon in a recent interview of subjecting her to emotional abuse while they were dating.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Big Freedia goes back to her roots on the 16-track “Central City,” the Queen of Bounce’s first full-length studio album in nine years. Known for previous collaborations with Lizzo on “Karaoke” and Drake on “Nice for What” and for being sampled by Beyoncé on “Break My Soul,” Big Freedia grounds the album in her New Orleans heritage. She says the album “definitely feels bigger” and feels like “I dug deeper.” The importance of Central City is where the artist grew up in New Orleans, and she says “I definitely wanted to bring back some old school hip-hop.”
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Doja Cat is set to launch her first North American headlining arena tour.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Petras said Madonna offered her just four words of encouragement the night she made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
A delightful throwback to Disney’s great, original, live-action films of the past, “World’s Best” is the story of a New Jersey, middle-school-aged boy who goes to high school for math class because he is that smart when it comes to numbers and equations. But what Prem (rhymes with “name”) Pa…
- By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press
Infowars host Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars. A judge scheduled the 33-year-old Austin, Texas, resident's sentencing for Sept. 12. Shroyer didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps. Shroyer promoted baseless claims of fraud on the Infowars far-right internet platform after Trump lost the 2020 election. He has hosted a show called “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.